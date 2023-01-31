All we know about Patrick Mahomes' wife and two kids as he prepares for the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is married to his high school sweetheart Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes may have to play tough when he is on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback, but when it comes to his personal life, he has the sweetest love story.

The football player only married his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in 2022, but their love story has been years in the making.

The pair met when they were just kids and were high school sweethearts – they met in 2012 when he was a sophomore and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas – eventually tackling a long-distance relationship while the two embarked on their separate college careers.

WATCH: Rihanna breaks silence on new music for Halftime Show

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

While a long-distance relationship can be difficult, both of them understood each other's high stakes, as while Patrick was focused on becoming a football player, Brittany was also training to be a professional athlete, and previously competed internationally as a pro soccer player in Iceland.

Both of their efforts paid off in 2017 when the soccer player graduated from the University of Texas and went to play in Iceland, meanwhile the 27-year-old quarterback was selected during the first round of the NFL draft to join his current team.

MORE: David Muir shares family photograph from time away with rarely-seen parents

Just three years later, he had his wife by his side as he achieved his very first Super Bowl win in 2020, and seven months later to the date, after his Super Bowl ring ceremony, he finally proposed to her.

The pair tied the knot with an idyllic tropical wedding

Later that month, they announced they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20 of 2021.

MORE: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

MORE: Christina Aguilera looks incredible in nothing but pantyhose

Their nuptials took place on March 12, 2022, with a stunning wedding in Maui, Hawai'i, during which their daughter had the role of the flower girl.

The Mahomes' had an adorable set of photos for their first Christmas as a family of four

Two months later, they announced they were expecting a second child, and at the end of last year, on November 28, they welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

The pair have had quite the milestone-filled last few years, with Patrick's Super Bowl win in 2020, plus welcoming babies in 2021 and 2022, and this year, the star quarterback is heading to the Super Bowl yet again, in a history-making face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game which marks the first time two Black quarterbacks – the Eagles' QB is Jalen Hurts – compete at the annual game.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.