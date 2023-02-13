Stars who had to retire from acting careers due to illness The stars have gone on to become authors, spokespeople and more

Despite having incredible careers and a repertoire of TV shows and movies beloved by fans all over the world, it is always sad when we see our favourite stars announce their retirement - particularly when, due to their health, it isn’t always by choice. Here are some stars who confirmed that they would be leaving their acting careers - and what they are up to now…

Bruce Willis

The Die Hard star’s family confirmed that Bruce would be retiring from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs the ability to process language.

In an Instagram post, Bruce’s daughter Rumer confirmed his retirement back in March 2022, writing: "With much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him… This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

WATCH: An update on Bruce Willis months after announcing his retirement

Loading the player...

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that." Bruce’s wife Emma often shares posts about her husband and shared a beautiful video of their summer 2022 where the actor could be seen playing with his young daughters. Watch the video above…

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that"

Christina Applegate

Christina opened up about retiring from acting due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The Dead to Me actress was diagnosed with the degenerative autoimmune disease in 2021, which attacks the nervous system and is known to affect mobility and memory.

Christina opened up about wanting to do voiceover work

Speaking about her work in the future, she told LA Times: "Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment." She added that she would like to do "a [expletive] ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed". She added that she would be interested in producing and developing - and we can’t wait to see what she does in her career next.

Gene Hackman

The Bonnie and Clyde actor, 93, revealed that he decided to retire back in 2004 aft a doctor warned him that he was under too much stress, which could cause heart problems. Back in 2004, he released a statement which read: "I haven’t held a press conference to announce my retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer. I miss the actual acting part of it, as it’s what I did for almost 60 years, and I really loved that. But the business for me is very stressful."

Gene is now a novelist

In an interview back in 2009, he added: "The straw that broke the camel's back was actually a stress test that I took in New York… The doctor advised me that my heart wasn't in the kind of shape that I should be putting it under any stress." Since retiring, Gene has become an author, having published four novels since leaving showbiz including Justice for None and Escape from Andersonville.

Michael J Fox

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 1991 aged just 29 and released his memoir, No Time Like the Future in 2022 - where he confirmed that he would be going into a "second retirement" after semi-retiring back in 2000. He wrote: "There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me."

Michael has received an honorary decorate for his advocacy for Parkinson's

He added: "At least for now ... I enter a second retirement. That could change because everything changes. But, if this is the end of my acting career, so be it."

MORE: Michael J. Fox shares devastating news during rare public appearance

MORE: Why Michael J. Fox moved away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The inspiring star has gone on to receive an honorary doctorate for his advocacy for raising awareness about Parkinson’s and finding a cure.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.