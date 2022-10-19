Eva Longoria's surprising secret to super-toned body post-birth

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria is famed for her ultra-sculpted physique, and while she works hard in the gym, favouring trampolining workouts, the actress revealed she has a helping hand from body toning treatments.

Eva, 47, shared that she undergoes InMode Morpheus8 Body treatments, and InMode EvolveX Transform. The former tightens lax skin, while the latter remodels and tones the skin.

Speaking on the procedures, which Eva loves so much she has become an ambassador, the star said: "I live an active lifestyle and take the absolute best care of my body, however, following the birth of my son, I noticed physical changes that I couldn't address through my regular routine and diet."

Ev continued: "I turned to [the treatments] to address those concerns and I love the results."

EvolveX Transform is a total body treatment used to transform skin, treat fat, and tone muscles, while Morpheus8 Body uses microneedling and radiofrequency to stimulate subdermal remodelling, targeting the deeper layers of the skin to boost collagen production, resulting in more toned, tight looking skin.

Eva Longoria has an incredibly toned physique

The treatments are designed to complement an active lifestyle, which Eva is known to have.

Speaking to People, she said: "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up."

Eva Longoria found her body changed after she had her son in 2018

Since having her son Santiago in 2018, however, she's turned her focus to weight-lifting.

"I still love yoga," she told Us Weekly. "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

In fact, when Eva's trainer Grant Roberts shared a video of Eva training and a fan asked, "How much cardio does Eva do?", Grant replied: "Some, but Eva looks the way she does because of weight training."