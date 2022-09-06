Eva Longoria sizzles in risqué high-waisted swimsuit whilst dancing poolside The actress was in Mexico

Eva Longoria is still soaking up the last days of summer and on Monday she shared the sweetest photos of her and her son Santiago.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-one shared two pictures showing her two-year-old son on top of a table dancing whilst Eva looked on with a big smile on her face.

In the second photo, Eva, who looks incredible in a high-waisted white bikini which she perfectly accessorised with big gold hoop earrings and a straw hat, can be seen joining in on the fun whilst a musician behind her is playing the drum.

"My little dancing partner," she simply captioned the post.

Eva and Santi enjoyed a dance-off whilst holidaying in Mexico

Fans were quick to react, and whilst a lot loved seeing little Santi enjoying himself, many couldn't help but comment on Eva's incredible figure.

"I'll yes Santi is behind adorable but your bod… geeeeez!!!" wrote one, whilst another added: "JLo 2.0." A third remarked: "You look amazing, beautiful."

How does she look so good? Eva often shares insights into her healthy lifestyle on social media, and she's also revealed a few of her fitness secrets in previous interviews.

Speaking to People, she said she likes to mix up her exercise routine as much as she can. "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," she explained.

The actress looked stunning a daring white swimsuit

Since having her son Santiago in 2018, however, she's turned her focus to weight-lifting.

"I still love yoga," she told Us Weekly. "My workouts now are more weight training. Very serious weight training."

Eva has shared several videos of herself in training on Instagram, and from squat-rows to lat pull-downs and sled pushes, she can do it all!

Food-wise, Eva maintains as healthy a diet as she can. "I watch what I eat. Everybody thinks there's some kind of secret to looking good but it's not a secret. It's diet and exercise," she told People.

A typical day of food for her includes egg whites for breakfast, and fish tacos, shepherd's pie or curry for lunch and dinner.