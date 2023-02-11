Prince William and Princess Kate have royal fans saying the same thing after latest outing The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Falmouth…

Prince William and Princess Kate enjoyed an exciting royal outing in Cornwall on Thursday which left fans all saying the same thing about the couple.

Taking to social, the official pages for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a string of photos of the pair carrying out their engagements as they visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall The Dracaena Centre and met with crowds.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked happier than ever in the shots which sparked a reaction from royal watchers who were unanimous in their comments for them as they carried out their first engagement as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate look like they had a fabulous time

One fan wrote: "I love these pictures!!! Just so natural," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "I like to see you having some fun," alongside a list of loving emojis.

A third penned: "I like the way interact with everyone adults and children you are both a credit to your royal family also your children are an absolute credit to you both love to you all."

Whilst meeting the with members of the public, the doting parents couldn't help but stop to coo over the most adorable baby who had come out to see Their Royal Highnesses.

Princess Kate has such a special bond with children

The little one in question looked so adorable in a pink jumper full of love hearts and was caught pointing at Princess Kate and Prince William who shot playful faces back to the youngster.

The little girl prodded Prince William on the nose

Prince William even gently prodded the little girl on the nose – and she returned the favour. The mother-father duo proved just how in sync they are by pulling near identical silly faces.

Kate, who is incredibly passionate about early years just last week launched her brand new campaign Shaping Us, which aims to improve society's understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

