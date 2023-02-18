Jennifer Lopez's trainer reveals the secret behind her sculpted figure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever wondered how Jennifer Lopez achieves her incredible figure? You no longer have to. J-Lo's trainer and fitness guru David Kirsch shared all the details with HELLO! on the star's workout routine, and the post-workout necessity for an added boost.

Just by looking at the 53-year-old, it's clear that J-Lo's workout is not for the faint of heart. It turns out though that you copy her routine at home, and with minimal equipment.

J-Lo's full workout routine

For the full impact, perform each exercise for one minute, repeating on each side where necessary.

1. Sumo Squat with Medicine Ball

Stand up straight while opening up your legs so they’re slightly wider than your shoulders. Keep your toes pointed outwards. Come down into a squat while holding a medicine ball straight ahead. This targets inner thighs, abs and glutes.

Medicine ball, $21.18/£18.99, Amazon

2. Reverse Lunges

Step backward with one of your legs. Bending your back leg so your back knee nearly touches the ground. Your front knee should be parallel to the ground. In order to avoid injury, keep your ankle and knee aligned.

3. Plank on a Medicine Ball

Place your medicine ball on the floor and hold onto it while performing a 30-second plank. "Make sure your hands are aligned with your shoulders and your core is engaged," says Kirsch. Your abs will feel like they're on fire.

J-Lo reportedly works out two to three times a week to achieve her toned figure

4. Lateral Lunge

Keep your right heel on the glider, then your foot out while moving your body down (a lateral lunge!). Do the same on the other side. This targets your glutes.

Fitness sliders, $10.95/ £10.99, Amazon

5. Dumbbell Row to Tricep Extension

Using dumbbells, start off in a plank pose and bring your left elbow (the hand holding the weight) up toward the ceiling and extend toward the back. Do 10 reps on each side.

Dumbbells set, $38.17/ £44.99, Amazon

6. Shoulder Taps

"From a plank position, keep your hips squared off," says Kirsch. Then, begin tapping your shoulders with opposite hands.

7. Side Planks

Rest on your side before putting your weight on your forearm while keeping your hips up high. Keep your opposite arm up, and place that same hand on your head before using that elbow to reach toward your abs.

8. Overhead Slams with Medicine Ball

This move requires a medicine ball. Keep your arms straight overhead and legs shoulder-width apart, slam down the medicine ball on each side. This move is a clear fan favourite.

9. Torso Rotation with Resistance Band

"Bend your legs. Knees are locked. Arms are straight out. And rotate," Kirsch says. Holding on to a resistance band the entire time, pulling across your body, keeping your core tight to target your obliques.

Resistance bands, $19.99/ £26.99, Amazon

10. Squat with Row and Bicep Curls with Resistance Band

Using resistance bands, squat down, then as you come up, bring the band toward your body and curl.

11. Tricep Extensions with Resistance Band

Standing with your back toward the resistance bands, reach for them and bring them straight overhead, past your face.

12. Unwind and Relax with MiHIGH

15 minutes in MiHIGH Sauna Blanket at 122 degrees to 140 degrees and you can work up from there.

Infrared Sauna Blanket, £399, MiHIGH

The post-workout tool that David recommends is the MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket. It uses infrared heat to detoxify the body, burns calories, improves sleep, reduces stress, and boosts collagen. It also reduces inflammation, promotes blood flow, and releases toxins. For the full results, experts recommend using the blanket 45-60 minutes and 2-3 times a week.

