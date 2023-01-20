6 best rowing machines to get fit in 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rowing machines are a popular piece of fitness equipment for both home and gym workouts, as they burn calories fast even when used for low-impact exercise. The cardio machines are a favourite amongst the likes of Kate Middleton and Khloe Kardashian, and they're great for toning arms, legs, abs and more.

Whether you're looking to kickstart the new year with a fitness regime and don't know where to start, or you want to elevate your workout routine with a new piece of equipment, we've rounded up the best rowing machines to shop to level up your workout routine in 2023.

Overall best rowing machine

JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine, £429 (WAS £549), JTX Fitness

The JTX Freedom rowing machine features dual air and magnetic resistance for powerful strokes, with a sleek, durable design than can be folded away once you've finished your workout. The machine is self-powered, and finished with a programmable console for tracking your progress.

Top review: " Really love this machine. Great value for money, solid, well-built kit with everything I need from a rowing machine. Would recommend."

Maximum weight: 297lb

Dimensions: (L) 230 x (W) 55 x (H) 88cm

Best budget rowing machine

Sunny Health Rowing Machine, £145.88, Amazon

Featuring an elasticated cord resistance with four adjustable tension levels, the Sunny Health rowing machine has an oversized angled seat and non-slip handles for maximum support. Complete with an LCD screen, you can track your calories burned, time and total count as you row.

Top review: "This rowing machine has great resistance and very easy to use. The display keeps count well and the option of three settings on resistance helps you to increase muscle use. Very easy to use and LIGHT."

Maximum weight: 220lb

Dimensions: (D) 35.6 x (W) 172.7 x (H) 53.3cm

Best immersive rowing machine

Hyrdow Wave Rower, £1,595, Hydrow

Khloe Kardashian swears by the Hydrow Wave Rower, regularly taking to Instagram to share snaps of her workout. The fitness machine features immersive nature spots across the world to feel like you're rowing through lakes and rivers, with a Hydrow app for keeping track of your workouts, as well as trainers to keep you motivated.

Top review: " It was easy to assemble and easy to connect. My Hydrow Wave gives me a great workout. It’s smooth and the instructors are great. I also love the 'Journey' videos with stern or bow views for a twenty-minute escape to another place."

Maximum weight: 375lb

Dimensions: (W) 26.5" x (D) 30" x (H) 82"

Best rowing machine for beginners

JLL Rowing Machine, £269.99, Amazon

The compact JLL rowing machine is great for smaller spaces, with magnetic resistance and a smooth sliding mechanism which makes the padded seat glide easily for seamless rowing motions. Complete with fitted foot pads and velcro straps, the JLL machine is a sturdy and safe option for beginners.

Top review: "I found it easy to put together and having tried it out, it’s as solid as a rock - and I’m at the top of the stated weight limit for the device. Easy to fold up and put back. It has a good range of effort settings. It is just what I hoped for when I bought it."

Maximum weight: 220lb

Dimensions: (D) 52 x (W) 180x (H) 49cm

Best magnetic rowing machine

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine, £180 (WAS £239.99), Amazon

The Sunny Health & Fitness rowing machine features eight levels of adjustable resistance, making it great for those that are looking to build their strength. The machine comes with a large LCD screen for tracking time, calories and total count, with a padded seat and non-slip handlebars for comfort.

Top review: " Great low-impact workout. After having my son three years ago, I have had back surgery, another bulging disc in my back and a fractured knee. I have always been an active person and loved running steps for my routine workout. I was looking for a low-impact and physically impacting workout. This machine gives me what I have been needing!"

Maximum weight: 250lb

Dimensions: (D) 48.3cm x (W) 198.1cm x (H) 58.9cm

Best wooden rowing machine

WaterRower A1 Studio Rowing Machine, £899, John Lewis

Handcrafted from solid ash, the WaterRower machine features an aluminum mono-rail design, made to accurately replicate the rowing experience. The stable, low-impact machine is easy to move, so you can prop up against a wall to save space when not in use.

Top review: " Cancel the gym! I love that this Rowing Machine stores away neatly in upright position. Solid sturdy rower, highly recommend. Worth every penny."

Maximum weight: 330lb

Dimensions: (L) 212 x (W) 57 x (H) 51cm

