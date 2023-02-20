Victoria Beckham raises questions during ski trip with David and Harper Cruz Beckham joined them too!

Victoria and David Beckham are currently enjoying a ski holiday in the Alps with their two youngest children, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.

As you'd expect from a fashion designer, Victoria looks effortlessly chic in the snow dressed head to toe in black Prada, complete with a Victoria Beckham branded beanie hat, but her ski slope choices did raise questions among fans.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's style evolution, from pop star to designer icon

Loading the player...

One queried: "Who goes skiing with a full face of makeup???" while another asked: "Don't you get cold around your middle in your crop jacket?" referring to the fact VB was wearing an incredibly stylish chic cropped ski ensemble.

Others were wowed by Victoria's stylish ensemble, writing: "Only VB could rock ski clothes," and: "Only Vic can look hot in skiing clothes. She is a damn style legend."

Victoria Beckham looked incredibly chic on the slopes

The family seems to be having a fabulous time on their holiday, with Victoria choosing to skip the end of London Fashion Week in favour of family time, but the former Spice Girl has suffered from scrapes on the slopes in the past.

Victoria and David appear to be having a lovely holiday

During a trip to Canada in 2018 Victoria returned on crutches after suffering a small stress fracture to her ankle, while in 2019 she fell while skiing, resulting in a cut to her forehead.

She shared a photo at the time, saying: "Fun on the slopes, but not ideal."

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to ski injuries

Her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, also suffered at the hands of the mountains during a ski break back in 2017, which saw him break his collarbone – ouch!

Here's hoping the Beckhams all return from this latest sojourn unscathed!

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.