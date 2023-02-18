Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper is a total snow bunny in sweet photo Victoria Beckham and husband David share four children, including daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham is making the most of the half-term break with her husband David, and two of their children, Cruz and Harper.

On Saturday, the mum-of-four shared several photos from the family's recent ski trip to the Alps, and it included an adorable photo of Harper. In the photo, the 11-year-old sat in a designer white ski jacket while she made a heart-shape with her fingers, while smiling at the camera with the mountains and clear-blue sky creating the perfect backdrop.

This wasn't Harper's only appearance in Victoria's photo montage, as the youngster posed with her older brother, Cruz, 17, who adopted a thoughtful pose with a black jumper and gold chain necklace.

Victoria made sure to appear in the photos as well, as she posed with her husband while taking a break from the winter sport.

The fashion mogul looked divine in an all-black ensemble and ski goggles, and she gave fans a better look at her outfit when she shared a mirror selfie.

She wore a black Prada jumper alongside her ski trousers and hat, and a pair of ski goggles that came from her own eyewear brand.

Harper looked so sweet in the snap

She captioned the photos: "Kisses from the Alps! Après-ski ft. #VBEyewear @DavidBeckham @DBEyewear @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven xx I love you so much! When VB collaborates with Prada on the slopes."

Her followers loved the photos, and many focused on Harper, as one said: "Harper used to like Brooklyn, but now SO like Romeo in these pics!"

A second added: "Harper is adorable," while a third wrote: "What a fabulous family," and many complimented Victoria for her enchanting fashion.

Victoria has the best fashion

Victoria has a close relationship with her daughter and when the family attended a bash hosted by Marc Anthony following his marriage to Nadia Ferreira, Victoria made sure Harper looked as pretty as possible by designing her dress.

At the event, Harper wore a strapless violet, lilac and deep blue ombré gown alongside white sneakers which gave her outfit an air of fresh informality.

"My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you," the fashion designer revealed in the caption of her post.

