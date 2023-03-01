Strictly's Gorka Marquez displays seriously sculpted muscles in new selfie The Strictly professional is engaged to Gemma Atkinson

Gorka Marquez boasts an impressive gym-honed figure thanks to his rigorous training schedule for the likes of Strictly Come Dancing.

And on Tuesday, the Spanish-born TV star delighted his followers with a brand-new photo showing off his very sculpted abs…

WATCH: Strictly's Gorka Marquez melts hearts with adorable new video of daughter

Loading the player...

In a mirror selfie shared to Instagram, Gorka looked phenomenal as he flexed his muscles in a pair of comfy black tracksuit bottoms. Sharing the snapshot with his followers, the dad-of-one included the caption: "And back to the shows @firedancelive."

Gorka's post garnered thousands of likes, with fans rushing to weigh in on his buff update. "Gemma is a lucky lady," quipped one, while a second noted: "You were soooo amazing tonight! What a show!"

The dancer posed for a selfie

"You're on [flame emoji] Gorka," remarked a third, and a fourth chimed in: "Oh for goodness sake put your shirt back on. How can I shine when you sparkle? Lol."

MORE: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals special meaning behind son's name

READ: Gemma Atkinson's relationship with Gorka Marquez's Strictly partners revealed

Gorka, 32, is currently away from home performing with his fellow Strictly co-star, Karen Hauer. The dancing duo are dazzling crowds with their scintillating FIREDANCE live shows across the UK.

Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day

Their official website reads: "With sizzling dancers, mesmerising fire specialists and a sensational live band, FIREDANCE will ignite passion as we turn up the heat for 2023."

It's been an incredibly busy period for Gorka! The dancer is set to welcome his second child with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson, three years after welcoming daughter Mia. The doting parents shared their happy news with the world on Instagram with an incredibly touching carousel of baby bump photos.

The couple are expecting their second child together

In a joint Instagram update, the besotted couple shared: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.'"

"Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year [heart emoji] We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson on the challenges of bringing up baby Mia

Fans were quick to congratulate the parents, with one writing: "Omg congratulations... Such wonderful news, while a second gushed: "Gorgeous news Gemma. Yippee. Love to papa & lil miss."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.