Gemma Atkinson reveals new family change as fiancé Gorka returns to Strictly Come Dancing The former model is a mum-of-one

Gemma Atkinson gave fans a glimpse inside her unusual morning routine following her fiancé Gorka Marquez's return to Strictly Come Dancing.

READ: Gemma Atkinson shows off phenomenal figure in bikini

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the radio presenter shared a short clip of her incredibly early wake-up call. Alongside footage of her espresso machine in action, Gemma penned: "When Strictly rehearsals start for Gorka, the 5 am club starts for me. Only time and chance I get to train on non-nursery days and weekends."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia proves she's just like her mum

She concluded by adding: "Time has to be made. It’s amazing what your body gets used to with a consistent routine though. 10pm to 5am for me, is enough sleep to work off".

MORE: Gemma Atkinson thrills as she reveals glimpse of Mia's first bed

MORE: Gemma Atkinson makes controversial comment on marriage plans with Gorka

Gemma's candid confession comes after her partner was announced as one of the professional dancers on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. Gorka, 31, is set to join a host of fellow professionals as they battle it out on the dancefloor.

Gemma documented her early morning routine

With the new series due to return to our screens this autumn, rehearsals for the hit TV show are well and truly underway. Strictly Come Dancing series 20 will begin in September. The launch show typically occurs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later.

As proud parents to two-year-old daughter Mia, Gemma and Gorka will no doubt have plenty to juggle over the next few months. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the blonde stunner spoke candidly on the subject of motherhood.

Gemma and Gorka share daughter Mia together

"Becoming a mother definitely made me more patient and it's kind of surprised me at how natural I've dealt with things, whether they've been easy or not. I never thought I'd have kids because I was more than happy to be on my own with ten dogs", she said.

Touching on her fitness journey postpartum, Gemma added: "For me, it was about taking a step back and appreciating what my body had done. I missed how exercise made me feel endorphin-wise but I had that, in a way, just by being around Mia.

READ: Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's stunning Manchester home

"Because I listened to my body and knew when to rest and when to step back, it was a no-brainer to just let myself heal properly."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.