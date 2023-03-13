Jimmy Kimmel's weight loss transformation - how did he do it? The Oscars host has lost 28 pounds

Jimmy Kimmel divided fans with an offensive comment in his Oscars opening monologue and he also made reference to the controversial Ozempic drug that A-listers are rumoured to take for weight loss. But what about the presenter's own body transformation?

How much weight did Kimmy Kimmel lose?

Jimmy's journey to optimum health started back in 2010 when he tipped the scales at 208 pounds. Jimmy then lost around 28 pounds, and now likes to maintain his healthy physique.

The Oscars host follows the 5:2 diet

How did Jimmy Kimmel lose weight?

The star has opened up about following the 5:2 diet in order to lose weight.

"I got the idea from a BBC documentary about this Indian man who seemed about 138 years old, and said his secret was severe calorie restriction," he told Men's Journal.

Jimmy loves his food

But any glance at Jimmy's Instagram feed will tell you that the man loves his food so he will not deny himself any of the good stuff – he just makes sure it's not on a fasting day!

What exercise does Jimmy Kimmel do?

Despite most healthcare professionals recommending diet and exercise in order to maintain a fit physique, Jimmy does not like to exercise. In the same interview, he said: "I've realized that you can work out, and that's great, but if you really want to lose weight, you have to eat less. It's something that had never occurred to me. I always thought, 'Well, if I start running, I'll be in good shape.' But I know people who run every day and they still have a gut."

What did Jimmy Kimmel look like before his weight loss journey?

The star has lost 28 pounds

The comedian appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of "Funny People" in 2009, before he embarked on the 5:2 diet for the first time. Now Jimmy sports a trimmer figure and looks great in his smart suits.

