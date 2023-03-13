Jimmy Kimmel divided viewers at home with his Oscars opening monologue on Sunday evening in which he made a joke about the Irish talent in attendance while referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage last year.

The late-night TV show host called out the Academy for not doing anything about the infamous moment between Will and Chris which took place in 2022 before adding: "Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which meant the odds of another fight onstage just went way up." Check out the video below to see Jimmy discussing Will's slap…

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel riffs on Will Smith's infamous slap at the Oscars

Loading the player...

While many in the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood laughed at the joke, many were unimpressed with the quip and branded it "offensive" online. One person tweeted: "I'm Irish and find that very insulting. #Oscars." A second added: "How is that an acceptable comment?"

A third wrote: "As an Irish person, that's not the best comment Jimmy sorry!" while a fourth commented: "One reason we need the new Irish wave of drama to continue making waves is the hope that we then won't have to listen to SNL making jokes about drinking Irish, followed by Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars making jokes about fighting Iris."

MORE: Show-stopping Oscars 2023 afterparty gowns: Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and more

MORE: Lady Gaga's heartwarming Oscars gesture you may have missed

Colin Farrel speaks to Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

Colin Farrell, who was nominated for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, had a similar view regarding a Saturday Night Live skit that aired on NBC the night before. During the Oscars, the actor was asked about a fan's comment online about his accent, to which Colin replied: "Check out SNL last night and you will have a good idea."

The skit in question featured a pre-Oscars bit that referenced Colin and his co-star Brendan Gleeson. Two of show's actors were seen putting on fake accents before a punchline which said: "Wow, and they haven't started drinking yet."

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere All At Once was the biggest winner of the night taking home seven wins. Jamie Lee Curtis picked up the award for Supporting Actress, and Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor. Leading lady Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress.

The action movie also won in the Best Picture and Best Director categories. Away from EEAAO, Brendan Fraser was the other major winner after he predictably won the award for Best Actor for his portrayal in The Whale.

You can see the full Oscars 2023 winners list here.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.