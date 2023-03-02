Loose Women star Carol McGiffin worries viewers with painful-looking skin Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha were concerned about Carol

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin's face raised questions among viewers and her co-hosts after appearing red and inflamed on Thursday's show.

Carol's skin looked bright red and sore, with viewers taking to Twitter, worrying: "What happened to Carol's face? It looks really sore," and: "Looks painful."

Carol explained her red visage to her co-stars – watch the video below to find out what happened.

WATCH: Carol McGiffin explains red face on Loose Women

After Carol explained what had happened to her face, Kaye Adams comforted her co-star, saying: "It's got better since this morning, you've taken an anti-histamine haven't you?"

To which Carol replied that she had, but it had made her feel "a bit weird."

The 63-year-old explained she'd opted to forgo makeup, in fear it would further inflame her skin, a decision which impressed viewers with one fan writing: "Good on Carol, women shouldn't have to coat themselves in makeup, or feel like they have to."

Carol McGiffin's face looked red and inflamed

Carol is certainly confident in her own skin and works hard to maintain her figure.

In a joint interview with her husband Mark Cassidy in Best magazine, Carol revealed that 2023 is their year of fitness, explaining: "We're already both quite healthy, especially with what we eat, and don't do anything to excess (except rosé wine, of course!) – but we're definitely on a bit of a mission to shape up because last year we were a bit lazy."

Carol works hard to maintain her figure

Despite her relaxed attitude to exercise, Carol did note: "I've always been very conscious of my health – and particularly what I eat.

SEE: Carol McGiffin is a bikini babe for intimate anniversary celebration with husband Mark

"If I really splurge at a restaurant one night, for instance, I'll make sure I'm very careful for the following couple of days," she continued.

