Carol McGiffin reveals how Loose Women break has impacted marriage with husband Mark

Carol McGiffin has been taking a break from Loose Women over contract issues, which means she has more time to spend at home with her husband Mark Cassidy.

The TV star, who got married to her second husband in 2018 after eloping to Thailand, joked that there's one reason Mark may not enjoy his wife's new work schedule. In an interview with Best Magazine, Carol was asked if Mark would be delighted to see more of her and she replied: "Well, if you asked him I'd say yes, but he also quite likes it when I'm not around because he can eat everything and make a mess without me moaning about it!" She also discussed the impact the stress has had on her health, stating it was responsible for her red face which left viewers worried - watch the video below.

After sharing photos of her interview on Instagram, Carol was showered with support from her fellow Loose Women. Frankie Bridge commented: "Gutted Carol xx," while Brenda Edwards penned: "Carol, I always enjoy when you are on as we have such a laugh, but you of course must always do what is best for you! I really hope I get to see you again love you lots lovely lady. Keep Smiling."

Carol – who was previously married to Chris Evans – recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Mark by jetting off to Bangkok, where they secretly got married in 2018.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Carol McGiffin discussed contract issues on Loose Women

The couple, who got engaged in 2008, surprised fans by sharing the first photos of her wedding ceremony on Loose Women, revealing she opted for a laid-back outfit including black and white striped trousers and a white blouse with a denim jacket layered over the top.

They then celebrated with a romantic dinner on the river, which may have been at the same hotel where they are currently staying. On their wedding night, Mark changed into a blue shirt and cream trousers, while Carol looked elegant in a pink maxi dress and denim jacket as they soaked up the view from their table.

© Instagram Carol and Mark celebrated their anniversary in Thailand, where they married in secret

On the subject of renewing her vows in the future, she told The Sun: "I don’t know why people do that. It’s so ridiculous."

"We didn't really do it properly," she confessed, adding that none of their friends and family witnessed the ceremony. "We never would have done it otherwise."

