Blake Lively’s unusual secret to stunning post-baby body revealed

Blake Lively, is a mother of four with an incredible figure and the surprising secret behind her toned post-baby body has been revealed.

It turns out that getting enough sleep is the key to weight loss, not cutting carbs or counting calories.

Don Saladino, a New York-based fitness coach who has worked with the 35-year-old actress for over a decade, revealed to E! News that there's no need to "starve yourself" to lose weight.

Instead, he says that getting in shape is all about adopting healthy habits like getting sufficient rest at night, drinking plenty of water, and walking as much as possible.

The fitness expert – who has also trained stars like Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Cindy Crawford – saw one client lose nine pounds in just three weeks by sleeping an extra 90 minutes a night.

"'It's a fat-burner, and it's free,'" Don told the outlet, emphasizing the importance of getting around seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

In a previous interview with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie 'O' Henderson, Blake also admitted that her diet included no soy or gluten.

"I did no gluten and no soy," she shared. "Once you remove soy, you realize you're eating no processed foods. So that's basically what I did. No processed foods and then working out."

Blake described cutting out soy as the most challenging part of her diet, explaining that it's found in almost everything, even healthy, organic foods from Whole Foods.

Despite steering clear of processed foods, the Gossip Girl alum doesn’t go hungry.

Blake shared personal photographs from her fourth pregnancy with fans on Instagram

She enjoys a balanced diet of protein, carbs, and vegetables in moderation, even indulging in sugar, rice, and sushi.

However, she did admit to missing out on the delicious food her cast and crew enjoyed on the set of The Shallows.

"That was the hardest part," she confessed. "They were making these fresh muffins every morning – those jackasses. They smelled so good!"

Don previously detailed how he prepared Blake for her beachside shoot in just two months.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

In addition to her near-daily workouts, she consumed four small, well-balanced meals a day, designed with the help of a nutritionist.

Don emphasized the importance of ensuring Blake had the right nutrients, particularly as a mother who needed to take care of herself and her child.

"This is not training a fitness competitor or a model," he said. "She's got to eat healthy. The way that we did it was the right way, and it wasn't through starving her."

