Meghan Markle causes a total sell-out of her favourite hiking boots

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the boots over King Charles' coronation weekend

Meghan Markle caused a stir over the weekend – but it was nothing to do with her lack of attendance at King Charles' coronation in London.

While Prince Harry made a whistlestop trip to the UK capital to celebrate his father's coronation, Meghan stayed in California for her son Archie's fourth birthday, taking the time to head out on a hike with friends.

Ever the style icon, Meghan rocked a leggings and tee ensemble, but it was her hiking boots that caused a stir among fans and celebrities alike.

After the photos of the Duchess dropped online, fellow A-lister Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to demand to know where Meghan's boots were from.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen wanted to know where Meghan Markle's hiking boots were from

"As a leggings addict, I love this outfit for real," she wrote on Instagram, before adding: "Does anyone know what the boots are?"

Another Instagram account hunted the boots down for Chrissy, revealing that Meghan's hiking footwear of choice is the Merrell Azura Waterproof Hiking Boots, in the colourway Espresso/Apricot.

© Instagram Merrell hiking boots

As with many items that get the Meghan seal of approval, the boots are now sold out – however, there are many other options on Merrell's website to allow fellow hikers to copy the Duchess' lowkey look.

It's no surprise that Meghan invested in a reliable pair of hiking boots, with the outdoor pursuit high on her list of hobbies.

Meghan's friend Delfina Blaquier, is married to Nacho Figueras, one of Prince Harry's polo teammates, revealed hiking is something she and Meghan love to do together, via an Instagram post in June 2022.

In the long dedication to Meghan, Delfina referred to the activities she and Meghan get up to, writing: "Can't wait to see you again soon, to share thrills, hikes, and just more chill time."

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both enjoy outdoor pursuits

Meghan's passion for hiking could be the reason the Duchess has such lean, toned legs, as it's a great way to exercise her legs.

"One of the most important (yet underrated) exercises to get toned legs is walking," confirms fitness professional David Wiener, who works with fitness app Freeletics. "Walking has so many different mental and physical health benefits and is incredibly important if you want toned legs.

"I always recommend that if you can walk somewhere, then walk!" David continues. "Swapping that 10-minute car journey for a 20-minute walk can truly be the difference in not only leading a healthier lifestyle, but helping get amazing toned legs."

© Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hiking in New Zealand

Meghan adds extra intensity to her hikes with two clever hacks - both of which you can see in her latest hiking photos. Meghan's ankles look noticeably bulky, because she has ankle weights on beneath her wooly socks.

Ankle weights work by adding a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout, making your muscles work harder during even the most simple of moves, such as walking. Ankle weights are also handy if you’re recovering from an injury, as they can be used to strengthen during rehab. Buy your own below...

Meghan also appears to be wearing a weighted belt under her top, to add extra resistance to her hike.

As well as hiking, Meghan is known to be a fan of yoga and reformer Pilates, both of which help to create a sculpted figure, which the Duchess showed off on a date night with Prince Harry earlier this month, rocking tiny pink shorts which highlighted her slender frame.

