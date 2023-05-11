Penny Mordaunt reveals truth behind viral moment at King Charles' coronation

The cabinet minister and Lord President of the Council shared her pre-coronation preparations

Royal watchers couldn't stop talking about Penny Mordaunt and her sword at King Charles' coronation, with the cabinet minister giving insight into how she managed the impressive feat.

As Lord President of the Council, she was responsible for bearing the Sword of State and presenting the Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King – the first time the role has been carried out by a woman.

The 50-year-old, who was dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service at Westminster Abbey, prompting much admiration from viewers.

© Getty Penny Mordaunt holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation

"You inspired millions to go back to the gym!" one impressed social media user wrote, while another commented: "Can we celebrate this carrier of the sword for one moment? Those things are quite heavy, and she made it look easy."

Penny shared how she got through the long ceremony – and it had nothing to do with training in the gym. "I did take a couple of painkillers beforehand just to make sure I was going to be all right," Penny shared on the Political Thinking podcast, before adding she was “not in the gym for six months” before the event.

Sharing how she prepared for the historic event, Penny added: "I think it's practice, like anything you're preparing for, don't leave anything to chance. Have a good breakfast, wear comfortable shoes."

Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Penny Mordaunt is a British politician who has been Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council since September 2022.

She previously served as Minister of State at the Department for International Trade from 16 September 2021 to 6 September 2022. Her other positions have included Paymaster General (2020), Secretary of State for Defence (2019) and Secretary of State for International Development (2017).

© Getty Penny Mordaunt is the Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council

Penny Mordaunt's role in King Charles' coronation explained

Penny was tasked with carrying out an ancient custom in which 100 newly-minted 50p pieces featuring an effigy of the crowned King are exchanged for the Jewelled Sword of Offering.

The shiny sword is densely studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, and was designed by George IV, who used it in his own coronation ceremony in 1821.

© Getty Penny presenting the Sword of Offering, also known as the Sword of State, to King Charles

While the exact weight of the sword is unknown, it's thought to be very heavy due to the ornate detailing.

Penny explained the intricacies of holding the sword, sharing: "It has to be carried at right angles to the body, pointing upwards, out in front of you, for some time," she said. "We practiced with some replicas that were weighted, and it [was] a huge honour to do it.”

During the ceremony, Penny exchanged the coins for the sword by placing them on an alms dish, held by the Dean.

She then proceeded to carry the sword without its sheath for the rest of the service.

