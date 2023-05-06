Who is Penny Mordaunt and what is her role in the coronation

Penny Mordaunt played a key role in King Charles III's Coronation on Saturday 6 May. During the historic ceremony, which was held at Westminster Abbey, the 50-year-old was tasked with carrying out an ancient custom – and she's the first-ever woman to do so. Here's what you need to know about Penny, plus her significant role in the coronation.

Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Penny Mordaunt is a British politician who has been Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council since September 2022.

She previously served as Minister of State at the Department for International Trade from 16 September 2021 to 6 September 2022. Her other positions have included Paymaster General (2020), Secretary of State for Defence (2019) and Secretary of State for International Development (2017).

Penny Mordaunt's role in King Charles' Coronation explained

Penny was tasked with carrying out an ancient custom in which 100 newly-minted 50p pieces featuring an effigy of the crowned King are exchanged for the Jewelled Sword of Offering. The infamous sword is densely studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, and was designed by George IV himself, who used it in his own coronation ceremony in 1821. While the exact weight of the sword is unknown, it's thought to be very heavy due to the ornate detailing.

Penny herself revealed that she'd had to train in advance: “It has to be carried at right angles to the body, hence the need to do press-ups – pointing upwards, out in front of you, for some time," she said. "We practiced with some replicas that were weighted, and it’s a huge honour to do it.”

Symbolic of the King's power and Knightly virtues, according to the Royal Collections website, the Jewelled Sword of Offering "should be used for the protection of good and the punishment of evil."

During the ceremony, Penny exchanged the coins for the sword by placing them on an alms dish, held by the Dean. She then proceeded to carry the sword without its scabbard before Charles for the rest of the service. The coins feature an image of Charles wearing a Tudor crown, and, on the reverse, there is a drawing of Westminster Abbey created by the Royal Mint's resident designer, Natasha Jenkins.

Due to her current role as Lord President of the Privy Council, and Leader of the House of Commons, Penny was given the honour of carrying out this royal tradition. In a poignant moment, the Conservative MP has become the first woman in history to present the sword to a monarch.

To mark the occasion, Penny stepped out in a teal cape dress by Safiyaa. It had been intricately embroidered with the golden fern motif of the Privy Council. She accessorised with a matching hat, black ballerina flats, and demure pearl drop earrings.

Despite feeling "a terrible weight of responsibility," prior to the service, Penny has since been praised for carrying out the royal custom. Taking to Twitter, Labour MP Chris Bryant quipped: "The Penny is mightier than the sword."

Labour MP Emily Thornberry also commended Penny, tweeting: "Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show. #Coronation."

