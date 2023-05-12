Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrates 'amazing' news in heartfelt post

The Strictly champion took to Instagram to share her delight

From becoming the first deaf contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing, to having a deaf Barbie made in honour of her, Rose Ayling-Ellis has helped raise awareness of the deaf community in many ways.

© Instagram Rose Ayling-Ellis posed with her deaf Barbie

On Friday, the former EastEnders star shared another huge leap for people with accessibility needs, reposting the exciting news that British Vogue has been printed in braille for the first time ever, meaning blind and partially sighted people will be able to enjoy the fashion magazine.

Rose reposted British Vogue editor Edward Enniful's announcement of the news, commenting: "Oh wow this is amazing!"

© Instagram Rose Ayling-Ellise celebrated the news that British Vogue is now available in braille

Edward's initial post read: "For the first time in @britishvogue’s history, I am pleased to share that the magazine is now available in Braille, for blind and partially sighted people.

"The Vogue team and I are delighted by the response to the May issue, but what the process of making it taught us is that what's most important are tangible and lasting changes.

Vogue and the fashion and publishing industries have a great deal to do still but it makes me very happy to see the arrival of these first Braille issues today."

This news is a huge step in fashion magazines becoming more inclusive of all readers, and it's important to note that the issue has Selma Blair on the cover, talking about her MS diagnosis and reframing fashion to make it more inclusive.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Rose Ayling-Ellis appeared on Loose Women

Rose herself is a pioneer in raising awareness of making the world more inclusive for people with accessibility needs, and last week opened up about the struggles she has faced as a deaf person while appearing on Loose Women.

During her appearance, Rose opened up about her deafness and discussed issues surrounding loneliness in the deaf community.

© David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock for NTA Rose Ayling-Ellis raises awareness for the deaf community

"One in four hearing people have mental health but one in two deaf people have mental health issues," she told her fellow panellists. "That probably comes from isolation, not being included.

"A lot of people assume that your problem is that you can't hear," Rose said, before adding: "Ok, we can’t hear but that's not the problem. I love that I can't hear.

© Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock for NTA Rose Ayling-Ellis loves to celebrate the deaf community

"I love being deaf. It's a part of who I am. It's a culture and a community, and it's something I belong to. When you try to fit me to make me more hearing, I don't belong to it. I never will.

She continued: "So instead of trying to help me overcome my deafness, let me embrace my deafness."

© Rex The former Strictly winner posed with fellow panelists Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore

Rose's appearance was a hit with fellow Loose Women stars, with Nadia later commenting on Rose's post about the show: "Bloody loved working with you! Let's do it again!"

© Instagram Viewers and panelists are all campaigning to make the actress a regular on the show

Kaye also paid tribute to Rose, sharing a sweet photo of them all together, which she captioned: "Loved having @rose.a.e as a guest panellist on today's @loosewomen as part of #deafawarenessweek.

© Instagram The star showed off her stunning look ahead of her appearance on the show

Viewers also took to social media to campaign for her to become a regular panellist.

"Rose was an absolute gem on the show. Not only informative about the deaf community and their issues, but funny with opinions and anecdotes about the general topics. A real breath of joyous fresh air. This happy wonderful woman needs to be in the pool of regular panellists. Come on Loose Women, normalise inclusion," one wrote, whilst another added: "Loved it. Rose needs to be a regular x."

