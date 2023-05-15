Gardeners' World star Monty Don inundated with messages after sharing health update

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has been inundated with well wishes from his Instagram followers after giving an update on his health.

On Friday, the TV presenter revealed that he had contracted coronavirus and was feeling "terrible".

Sharing a photo of a positive Covid test, he wrote in the caption: "That would explain why I have felt terrible for the past couple of days."

Monty contracted coronavirus last week

Thankfully, it seems as though the 67-year-old is making a quick recovery as he managed to make it out of bed for a walk in his Longmeadown garden at his home in Herefordshire.

Posting a snap showing his idyllic, flower-filled garden, he wrote in the caption: "Ventured out of bed for a walk round the garden - best medicine."

His followers were quick to share their well wishes, with one person writing: "I'm so saddened to see this news. Please get well as soon as possible," while another added: "I hope you continue to improve. The garden is always good therapy."

A third person commented: "Definitely the best medicine. Hope you feel better soon."

This isn't the first time that Monty has been ill with coronavirus. Almost exactly one year ago, Monty was bedridden with the illness. He wrote on Twitter at the time: "Have been in bed with Covid for the past 4 days but much better today- however it isn't much fun and boy, doesn't it knock you sideways! Utterly exhausted."

The BBC star has always been very open about his health struggles over the years. In his 2004 book, The Jewel Garden, which he co-wrote with his wife Sarah Don, he went into detail about one particularly trying time, explaining: "I remember one particularly grim November week I had dysentery, a bad sinus infection and thrush simultaneously. Happy days.

"The body becomes a burden," he added. "Your immune system packs up, your bowels go haywire, your teeth ache. Your hair falls out and your skin erupts, cracks or sags."

Sarah has also battled with health issues over the years, writing in their joint book: "I was ill for months after our daughter was born.

"I had a slipped disc, a result of the bodged delivery, and was so anaemic that I needed a blood transfusion. My injuries were not acknowledged and as we tried to leave the hospital I had to walk down three flights of stairs because the lift had broken…. I was unable to walk or stand properly for over a year."

Monty is the host of Gardeners' World

Who is Monty Don's wife Sarah?

Monty Don's wife is Sarah Don, whom he met while they were both attending Cambridge University. The couple, who now reside in Herefordshire, married in 1983 and went on to welcome three children, Tom, Adam and Freya. They are also proud grandparents to George and Daisy Rose.

Opening up about their relationship on the Gardeners' World magazine podcast, Monty said: "Sarah has always been an entirely supportive partner in crime. One of the things I always say privately and I should say publicly at every opportunity, it's her garden as much as mine. This is not my garden, it's our garden. It's 'We' always."

