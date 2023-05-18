Amal Clooney, 45, stuns in plunging jumpsuit after revealing her very healthy diet secrets

George Clooney’s wife is the epitome of style

Elegance and eloquence were on display when Amal Clooney attended the 4Gamechangers 2023 Festival in Vienna, Austria.

Donning a plunging tuxedo jumpsuit that accentuated her toned figure, the 45-year-old looked every bit the epitome of grace and class.

MORE: George Clooney's wife Amal offers a unique glimpse inside their incredible family home

With patent stiletto heels boosting her stature, the renowned barrister and wife of George Clooney swept her long brunette locks into glamorous waves, further enhancing her commanding presence.

As she ascended the podium, delivering a compelling talk on the importance of human rights, the mom-of-two captured the audience's full attention.

The festival, initiated in 2016, aims to provide a space where innovators, disruptors, visionaries, and impactful individuals connect to discuss globally relevant topics.

To maintain her impressive physique, Amal follows a Mediterranean-style diet and impressive fitness routine.

MORE: We're dying to try Courteney Cox's gluten free biscotti recipe

MORE: George Clooney reveals why he and Amal don't have a full-time nanny

Heat magazine reported that Amal starts her day with a super healthy breakfast of seaweed soup and occasionally a boiled egg.

Lunch and dinner typically consist of fish and chickpeas, supplemented by houmous on a wholegrain cracker.

During a rare home interview with Vogue, Amal provided a deeper glimpse into her daily eating routine.

"Clooney leads me to the kitchen, where her chef has laid out food," wrote journalist Nathan Heller. "There is a salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, and chicken breast with lemon sauce."

Amal eats mainly a Mediterranean diet to maintain her physique

This hearty and balanced diet reflects not just the careful planning that goes into her meals, but also the joy she derives from them.

MORE: George Clooney reveals wife Amal binged his hit show during maternity leave

Amal and George Clooney's personal chef, Viviana Frizzi, plays a significant role in this gastronomic journey.

Amal is the epitome of chic

From Lake Como, Frizzi has been working with the Clooneys since 2013, ensuring they enjoy a varied and delicious menu.

MORE: George Clooney reveals how he first met wife Amal – and it leaves Drew Barrymore in shock

DISCOVER: Amal Clooney dazzles in gold dress – and George can't take his eyes off her

A regular feature is the couple's favourite margherita pizza adorned with rocket salad. However, Lebanese, Indian, sushi, and Italian cuisines also regularly grace their table.

The Clooneys' love for food extends to their downtime as well. Behind their pool house, they have a home cinema room – complete with candy jars and a popcorn machine.

Amal cheerfully describes this as "totally George’s zone. He does editing here, and I come in and get snacks."

Her glossy hair and flawless skin suggest she takes hydration seriously, likely adhering to the recommended two litres of water per day.

The couple's favourite cocktail, which was served at their Venice wedding, adds an occasional splash of sophistication.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Film Premiere

However, achieving her figure isn't solely the result of dietary discipline. Amal combines her health-conscious meals with a robust exercise regimen.

A typical day includes an hour-long walk, supplemented with 20-minute weightlifting and 30-minute Pilates sessions.

Following the birth of her five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander Vogue reported that she took to the tennis court, a sport renowned for its comprehensive cardiovascular benefits.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.