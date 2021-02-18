Joe and Jill Biden’s home has incredible features - White House rooms, history revealed It's perhaps the most famous building in the world

It's one of the most famous buildings to ever exist and currently home to President Joe Biden and his First Lady Jill Biden, but how much do you actually know about the incredible building?

Here are seven amazing facts about The White House that are sure to drop jaws.

Where is the White House?

The location of the White House is 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C. The site for the historic building was selected in 1791 by the USA's first president, George Washington.

When was the White House built?

On October 13, 1792 the White House cornerstone was laid by builders. Then, on August 18, 1793, the Capital cornerstone followed.

The executive mansion has seen many restorations over the years, with Theodore Roosevelt carrying out extensive work on the building in 1902, which famously included the addition of electric lights.

The building was found to be structurally unsound in 1948, leading to a complete gutting of the interior, and an overhaul of the building's foundations and structure, ordered by Harry S Truman.

The Truman family lived in the Blair House while renovations took place.

How many rooms are in the White House?

The White House's official website states that there are 132 rooms in the residence. There are also 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators.

How many bathrooms are in the White House?

The White House boasts 35 bathrooms.

How many floors in the White House?

The White House has six floors - the ground floor, state floor, second floor, third Floor, plus a two-story basement.

Who designed the White House?

The magnificent building's first cornerstone was designed by Irish-born architect James Hoban.

President John Adams moved into the building after eight years of construction and the residence was still unfinished.

The President's House was set on fire during the war of 1812, and James Hoban was appointed to re-construct it.

Next, in 1829, Andrew Jackson headed up the addition of the North Portico.

President Theodore Roosevelt's 1902 major renovation of the White House was carried out architects McKim, Mead & White, a well-known New York firm.

President Harry S. Truman's reconstruction was overseen by architect Lorenzo Winslow.

Who was the first President to live in the White House?

Despite construction starting in 1792 under George Washington's orders, he never lived there. The first president to live in the White House was John Adams, who moved in in 1800.

