Celine Dion, 55, delivers heartbreaking news with emotional message as she cancels her tour

Celine Dion has canceled the remaining dates on her European Courage World Tour as she continues to battle Stiff Person Syndrome.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to deliver the bad news and wrote: "It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour.

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…"

The 55-year-old singer has been on a break from performing for several years due to persistent muscle spasms, brought on by her condition.

The spasms are often triggered by noise, which made performing difficult for the star. She has said that the spasms caused by her illness have impacted her everyday life.

Celine explained: "They sometimes cause difficulties when I walk, and it's not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I am used to. "I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it's been a struggle."