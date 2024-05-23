Celine Dion breaks down in tears in first look at new documentary showcasing health 'struggle' and support of her sons — watch

A first trailer for the raw and emotional documentary I Am: Celine Dion has been released by Amazon Prime Video, documenting Celine Dion's recent struggles with her health.

The singer, 56, announced her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, and is now sharing an inside look into her time away from the stage, recovery, and the support of family.

Watch the trailer below as Celine gets emotional over her health and being off stage, candid glimpses of her life with her three sons, her tearful revelations about her recovery, and more…

WATCH: The emotional first trailer for the documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

The documentary will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, a long-awaited comeback of sorts for the singer, who has receded from the public eye bar an appearance at the Grammy Awards in February.

Celine has also spoken with the Today Show's Hoda Kotb in an interview (her first since announcing her diagnosis) set to air on June 11, two weeks before the documentary's release, in which the two got candid about her health journey and Hoda even shared that Celine sang for her.

Other moments from the documentary sure to catch the viewer's eye include a look inside the Canadian songstress' stunning tour wardrobe, including her many couture pieces, archival footage from her show-stopping past concerts, and heartwarming glimpses of times at home spent with her three sons, René-Charles, 23, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13.

© Prime Video Celine in a still from "I Am: Celine Dion"

A teaser for the documentary shared earlier on social media, featuring an image of a triumphant Celine, stated: "Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with a life-altering illness."

"Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documentary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

© Feeling Productions Inc "I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

The 102 minute documentary feature was announced back in January, ahead of Celine's surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards in early February which also brought out stylist Law Roach from retirement.

Celine shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

© NBC News Hoda Kotb interviews Celine Dion for a special to air on NBC June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also shared a statement, which reads: "Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans."

© Getty Images The documentary will be out on June 25 on Prime Video

"This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It's an [honor] to be trusted with her story, and we can't wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world."