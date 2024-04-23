Céline Dion goes into detail about stiff person syndrome in heartbreaking revelation

In an intimate and revealing new interview, the legendary Céline Dion shared her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome and her unwavering determination to one day return to the stage.

The iconic singer, at 56, discusses the challenges and the inner strength she draws from to face each day with hope and resilience.

Céline's health struggles have been public since her diagnosis was announced in late 2022, but it is her enduring spirit that truly captivates.

"I can't answer that… Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready," she confessed to Vogue France, reflecting the profound uncertainty that stiff-person syndrome has cast over her storied career.

© Gotham Celine Dion was diagnosed in 2022 with the condition

This rare neurological disease causes severe muscle spasms and impacts motor functions, making public performances a monumental challenge.

Despite the hurdles, Céline's resolve remains unbroken. "It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder," she admits.

Celine Dion's health battle explained

Yet, it is her will that sustains her: "But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."

Her routine is grueling, involving five days of rigorous physical, vocal, and athletic therapy each week.

© Kevin Mazur Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

"I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice," she details, giving insight into the comprehensive efforts to manage her condition.

Céline also opens up about the emotional toll of her illness: "At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?" These reflections reveal her vulnerability and the human side of dealing with a life-altering condition.

© Getty Images Celine is working hard to regain strength

The I'm Alive singer's optimism shines through her pragmatic outlook. "Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason," she states, accepting the randomness of her situation but refusing to be defined by it.

Céline envisions her future with two options: to retreat or to fight. Her choice is clear as she plans to "train like an athlete" with a dedicated medical team, aiming to regain enough strength to live her dreams once again.

© Getty Images Celine performing

"My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!" she shares, symbolizing her hope to return to normalcy and perhaps, the stage.

Fans of Céline will get a closer look at her journey in the upcoming Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, which promises to chronicle her life and current health struggles.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.