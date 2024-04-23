Celine Dion looks radiant in rare behind-the-scenes video amid heartbreaking illness

Celine Dion has made a brave return to the spotlight on the cover of Vogue France amid her challenging diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

The Canadian singer, 56, announced her comeback after taking several months away from the public eye. "It's morally hard to live from day to day. It's hard, I'm working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder," she said of her rare neurological disorder.

Celine didn't let her illness take away from her glowing beauty on the cover, of which she posed in nothing but an oversized white shirt, briefs and ultra-sheer tights in a shoot that has been titled "Le grand retour Celine Dion".

While the photographs tell one story, Celine's true bravery was witnessed in a rare behind-the-scenes clip shared by stylist Law Roach. Watch it below…

WATCH: Celine Dion, 56, puts on brave face in rare behind-the-scenes footage

In the clip shared to Law's Instagram Story, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker can be seen having her hands and fingers placed in position before the camera takes the shot.

Celine looks determined in the heartwarming clip, which marks the first of its kind since she announced her diagnosis in late 2022.

"But there's one thing that will never stop, and that's the will. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination," she proudly said in her Vogue interview.

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms.

People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Celine's son Rene Charles walked her onto the Grammys stage in February 2024

Celine has undergone months of rehabilitation to manage her symptoms and regain functionality in her limbs. Her routine is grueling, involving five days of rigorous physical, vocal, and athletic therapy each week.

© Getty Celine was diagnoses with the autoimmune neurological condition in 2022

"I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice," she details, giving insight into the comprehensive efforts to manage her condition.While it may be some time before the I'm Alive singer returns to the stage, she and her fans remain hopeful.

Fans of Celine will get a closer look at her journey in the upcoming Prime Video documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which promises to chronicle her life and current health struggles, airing 23 June.