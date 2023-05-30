Princess Kate fans spot a trend emerging during recent appearances – did you notice?

As a working royal, Princess Kate is required to attend many public engagements, with the last few weeks seeing her visit mental health charities, the Chelsea Flower Show and even appear at the Eurovision Song Contest.

While the Princess of Wales is always a total professional and full of smiles, eagle-eyed royal watchers have noticed that she seems particularly happy at a certain type of royal engagement.

Fans of the princess have been commenting in their droves that she seems most at ease during active, outdoor appearances – and given that the royal is a keen sportswoman, with hobbies including cold water swimming, sailing and tennis, it's no surprise she favours these engagements.

Princess Kate loves an active public engagement

"Always the happiest outside," one Princess Kate fan wrote on an Instagram post of the royal getting stuck into outdoor pursuits, while another added: "Princess Catherine out in her element!!!"

"She genuinely seems to love every engagement she does," another added, while a fourth enthused about how active the royal is. "One of the things I love about the princess the most is how sporty and in shape she is, no one would believe she is a mother of 3 and [aged] 41, given the way she looks, how active she is and how sporty she is. There is nothing on that field that she can't do. Love her energy and stamina."

Others praised her and Prince William's willingness to try their hand at a variety of activities, writing: "I love that the Princess of Wakes is such a joiner," and: "Love this sporty couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to enjoy themselves."

The Prince and Princess of Wales love outdoor pursuits

Other royal watchers gently poked fun at Prince William during a recent engagement, which saw the royals take pizzas to attendees.

Princess Kate carried a stack of pizzas

In the clip, Prince William carried five pizzas while his wife managed to hold seven, with royal watchers delighted by the turn of events. "I love it she has more boxes then William," one wrote, while another added: "The man carrying five while the woman is carrying more, great photo op!"

We can't wait to see what the Prince and Princess of Wales get up to during the next appearance!

