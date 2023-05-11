Kate Middleton's £110 accessory she wears on repeat has a sentimental meaning

The Princess of Wales' sunglasses were a special nod to a memorable day

Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary by sharing a cute photo of themselves cuddled up while enjoying a bike ride in the countryside.

Royal watchers loved the princess' outfit, which comprised of jeans and a pretty white broderie anglaise top – but did you spot the sentimental accessory she was rocking?

Atop her head, Princess Kate wore a pair of Limited Edition SunGod Great Britain SailGP sunglasses – and this isn't the first time she's worn the £110 accessory, in fact, they seem a sentimental choice, as the royal was first spotted wearing the mirrored sunglasses on a special day in August 2022.

On the memorable day last year, Princess Kate was competing alongside SailGP's GB team in a special Commonwealth boat race in Plymouth.

Princess Kate became a full member of the British crew, working with the rest of the team to race the boat at speeds of up to 50 knots (more than 55 mph).

© Getty Princess Kate loves her SunGod glasses

The day marked a triumph for the royal, who helped the British team to victory. The team snagged a British sailing victory over New Zealand in front of a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

© Getty Princess Kate joining in with the Great Britain SailGP Team

Princess Kate was joined by Olympic athlete Sir Ben Ainslie, who said of her skill: "She’s a really good sailor in her own right, she has sailed with me on foiling boats as well."

SEE: Princess Kate is the sportiest royal - 17 photos to prove it

The royal's sunglasses appeal to her commitment to sustainability, with 100% recycled frames, plus they're ultra-flexible and durable – hence why Princess Kate likely chooses them when she's partaking in outdoor activities such as sailing and cycling.

Limited Edition SunGod Great Britain SailGP Sunglasses

The specs are lightweight too and have ultra-clear lenses – handy when Princess Kate is watching out for potholes on her countryside cycles.

Though undeniably stylish, Princess Kate's SunGod glasses are a departure from her usual style. She normally opts for opaque black lenses, while the sporty pair have blue mirrored ones, for a cool look.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate's sensible health decision regarding their home

While the SunGod glasses appear to be the Princess of Wales' sunnies of choice for active pursuits, the royal has a large collection of eyewear for public engagements including glasses from Ray-Ban, Givenchy, Bvlgari and Tory Burch.

See her best sunglass moments below – and prepare to be seriously inspired for your own summer wardrobe.

© Getty Princess Kate at Wimbledon in 2018

© Getty Princess Kate in sunglasses at Wimbledon 2019

© Getty Princess Kate in chic glasses in 2016

© Getty Princess Kate in sunglasses at Wimbledon in 2017

© Getty Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2019

© Getty Princess Kate at Wimbledon in 2022

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.