Elizabeth Hurley poses in her underwear for star-studded Elton John campaign with Heidi Klum, January Jones, and more

The Elton John Aids Foundation is fighting for a cure with some celeb help

Elton John took to social media on Monday, June 5, to announce the launch of the Rocket Fund in collaboration with the Elton John Aids Foundation.

"Take a stand against HIV-related stigma and discrimination and join us in advocating for a more compassionate and equal world," he wrote on social media.

With the goal to raise $125 million by 2030 to "end AIDS," the 76-year-old singer issued the "Inner Elton" challenge to his friends and fellow celebrities, encouraging them to pose in their best Elton-inspired outfit – i.e. lots of sequins, big glasses, bold colors, and more.

Many responded to the call swiftly, chief among them being close friend and breast cancer research advocate Elizabeth Hurley.

The 57-year-old model and actress posed in a signature Elton tee in glittery thigh-high boots and nothing but her underwear on the bottom.

She completed her outfit with a grand brown faux fur coat and star-shaped sunglasses, thanking the "Rocket Man" singer's husband David Furnish for challenging her to post.

"Thank you for inviting me to the #InnerElton challenge," she wrote. "I am proud to let my Inner Elton out in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"By valuing compassion and inclusivity and ensuring no one is left behind, we can end AIDS in our lifetime. Please join us and let your Inner Elton Out too!"

She instantly received a barrage of compliments from her fans and also 21-year-old son Damian Hurley and Elton himself, who left a flame emoji in the comments section.

© Instagram Elizabeth supported the campaign with a photo in her underwear

Following suit was Heidi Klum, who posted a pair of photos in her canary yellow feathered gown from the Elton John Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles back in March.

"I'm letting my Inner Elton out because I believe if everyone embraces their most authentic selves, we can create a more loving and stigma-free world for all," she captioned her post, featuring photos of her in large lightning-bolt shaped sunglasses beside husband Tom Kaulitz.

January Jones also joined the call, sharing an adorable selfie of herself in huge diamond-studded glasses and her blonde locks tied into two small pigtails.

© Instagram Heidi Klum supporting the Inner Elton campaign

She wore a colorfully patterned purple blazer with a hot pink feather boa to match, with the open blazer providing a peek of the plunging top underneath.

"We all deserve equal access to healthcare and together we can make it a reality," she wrote alongside her own tribute.

In a statement when launching the Rocket Fund, the entertainer wrote: "More than 30 years after I launched the Elton John AIDS Foundation, my passion for reaching everyone, everywhere with education and compassionate care is still as strong as ever.

© Instagram January Jones supporting the Inner Elton campaign

"The Rocket Fund will turbo-charge our mission and reach those most at risk from this terrible disease. Now is the time. This epidemic has gone on too long. We must all act together to see AIDS defeated in our lifetimes."

Check out some more photos of the other celebrities cheering on Elton John with their "Inner Elton" selves below:

© Instagram Amber Riley supporting the Inner Elton campaign

