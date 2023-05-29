Heidi Klum swoons over third husband Tom Kaulitz on lavish boat trip after revealing plans to expand her brood

The America’s Got Talent host wants to have a fifth child!

Heidi Klum recently offered her Instagram followers a dazzling glimpse into her sun-drenched French getaway, showcasing not only her enviable sculpted figure but also her palpable love for her third husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33.

The series of photos and videos, accompanied by candid moments shared with her beloved, gave a tantalizing preview of their sun-soaked bliss and underscored their plans for a potential family expansion.

The 49-year-old who had recently graced the Cannes Film Festival, was seen basking in the warmth of the French sun aboard a luxurious yacht, clad in a figure-hugging bikini that beautifully complemented her beach-ready physique.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom enjoy a date on a lavish yacht

The coastal breeze played with her blonde locks, left free to billow in the wind, while a pair of aviator-style sunglasses shielded the America’s Got Talent host’s eyes.

Accompanying her on this picturesque retreat was her husband, Tom, with whom she shared a series of memorable snaps. For a lunch date, Heidi donned a breezy white fishnet dress, while Tom looked laid-back in a patterned button-up shirt and a striking orange cap.

© Instagram Heidi showed off her supermodel figure in her black bikini

Changing outfits once again, the fashionista slipped into a vibrant, multi-coloured puffy sweater atop a hot pink crewneck for a flight, with Tom joining her side.

The pair first ignited romance rumours in March of 2018, and their affectionate bond has been on a beautiful display ever since. Their love lit up the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival as they attended the star-studded amfAR gala, where Heidi stole the show in a spectacular green mini dress, accompanied by the equally dashing Tom.

During the festival, Heidi dared to impress in a yellow gown at the screening of French film La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, despite a minor wardrobe glitch. Her outfit, featuring provocative cutout detailing and a high leg slit, was further enhanced with silver bejewelled shoulder details.

© Instagram Heidi exposed her derriere in her thong bikini bottoms

Earlier this year, on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Heidi hinted at the possibility of adding to their brood. As a mother of four, Heidi candidly expressed her fluctuating feelings towards expanding her family with Tom, confessing, "It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here [for it], sometimes here [where I am not], you know?"

Reflecting on their marriage during a recent interview with People, Heidi shared how her life had transformed since finding a true partner in Tom. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with.

Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner," she said. From these heartfelt words, it's clear that Heidi and Tom are ready to embrace whatever lies ahead in their journey together.

Tom, previously married to model Ria Sommerfeld from 2015 to 2018, is yet to experience fatherhood. Seal, who adopted Heidi's firstborn Leni in 2009, shares joint custody of their children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

