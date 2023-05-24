Seal shares video reflecting on 'traumatizing' health battle - inundated with support

Seal has opened up about his battle with lupus in his latest video posted on social media. The 60-year-old shared footage of himself talking about the disease, which was originally shared in 2020 during an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

In the clip, the Kiss From A Rose hitmaker said: "Something that had kind of been initially traumatizing turned out to be something that has made me instantly recognizable," he said.

In the caption of his Instagram video, Seal wrote: "Something that had kind of been Initially traumatizing, actually turned out to be some thing that has made me instantly recognizable. #lupus."

VIDEO: Seal makes unexpected comments about his children

Fans were quick to offer support to the star, with one writing: "You are amazing, special. Your face is as beautiful as your voice, your soul, your heart. All that together is unrepeatable. That's why I love you so much Seal," while another wrote: "Your scars are beautiful." A third added: "You're an amazing person. Your scars do not define you!"

The dad-of-four first contracted lupus when he was just 21-years-old, and suffered from a form of the disease called discoid lupus, which gets its name from the coin-shaped lesions it causes.

Seal said: "My lupus first arrived when I was 21. It's not as serious as systemic [lupus], which affects the organs."

He admitted that while he was self-conscious about his scars at the beginning, he then "quickly realized this body is not who we are. I got off lightly."

In the same interview, Seal was incredibly open about his experience suffering from panic attacks and anxiety, which has been ongoing for over three decades.

The first time he had a panic attack, he thought he was havign a heart attack. "I was rushed to the hospital and I was convinced that I was dying, having a heart attack," he recalled.

© Getty Images Seal suffered from lupus when he was 21

"It's given me such empathy and understanding for people who can’t get help," Seal added. "There is no shame... there is no guilt in asking for help and talking about it, whether it’s therapy or it's a friend. It needs to be shared."

The star added that exercise helps him control his anxiety, as well as meditation. Seal is currently on a worldwide tour, and is enjoying every moment so far - often sharing footage of his performances on social media with his fans.

© JB Lacroix Seal is incredibly open about his health battles

As well as enjoying a highly-successful career, the star is also a proud father to four children, who he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum. The 60-year-old is dad to Leni, 19, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

© Getty Images Seal shares four children with ex-wife Heidi Klum

Seal and Heidi's oldest, Leni, now lives in New York City, studying at Parsons, which she has been enrolled at since September. Seal made a brief reference to his ex-wife during a recent interview with E! News, where he opened up about his oldest child.

On his and Heidi's parenting skills, he said: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

© Clive Brunskill Seal with Heidi Klum and their children back in 2006

© Photo: Getty Images Seal has a close bond with his four children - pictured with daughter Leni

Seal and Heidi Klum with their children

© Photo: Rex Seal at a red carpet event with his daughter Leni

