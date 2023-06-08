Johnny Depp makes return after health setback as he shares update with fans

Johnny Depp was unfortunately forced to cancel his upcoming appearances when he announced last week that he was dealing with an ankle fracture.

As a result, the actor, 59, could not appear with his band Hollywood Vampires for their slate of shows in the United States, which resulted in them postponing their concerts.

However, things are looking up for Johnny, as he returned to social media for the first time after sharing the upsetting news to reveal he was making his big comeback.

VIDEO: Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes Film Festival

He shared that, as promised, he would be joining his bandmates for the start of the European leg of their tour in Bucharest, Romania tonight.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also added that the proceeds from their following show, on June 10 in Istanbul, would be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp shares heartfelt message about family with fans – and dad Johnny reacts

On his Instagram Story, alongside a picture of the band, he wrote: "Tour has begun! We are playing Istanbul Lifepark on June 10. All income from the show will be donated to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee). We hope to see you there!!! X."

© Instagram Johnny resurfaced to announce his return to the stage

The band shared a photograph of Johnny playing with bandmate Tommy Henriksen and wrote: "Yes Johnny is here! Tonight The Hollywood Vampires will rock Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania."

MORE: Inside Johnny Depp's $16million Somerset home away from the spotlight

Fans left comments along the lines of: "Let's get this party started! Let the show begin!" and: "I thought he was supposed to rest! Praying he doesn't have to stand too long," as well as: "Have an amazing time guys, take care of that ankle though."

© Instagram The actor is set to take to the stage with Hollywood Vampires tonight

Their tour will continue through Europe over the following two months, concluding on July 23rd in Germany, followed by a three-day set in the United States to make up for the canceled appearances, wrapping up on July 30th.

The actor released a statement on his Stories last week, alerting fans to his condition, which read: "My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag.

MORE: Amber Heard hopes to stay in Spain, confirms move on one-year anniversary of Johnny Depp trial

"It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and The Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at the time.

© Instagram The star posted a statement on Instagram

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in Boston, New Hampshire, and New York, but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!"

MORE: Where is Johnny Depp's living one year on from Amber Heard court case?

He signed off: "Again, sincerest and deepest apologies. All my love and respect, J.D."

© Getty Images The members of supergroup Hollywood Vampires

The supergroup Hollywood Vampires formed in 2012, with Jonny playing slide, rhythm and lead guitar and keyboards, as well as providing backing and lead vocals. The name derives from a celebrity drinking club which Alice Cooper formed back in the 1970s, and has collaborated with artists including the likes of Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Joe Walsh.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.