Prince Louis' cheeky antics at Trooping the Colour with siblings George and Charlotte – best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales made Trooping the Colour a family occasion, bringing their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the celebrations on Saturday 17 June.

The family of five joined the likes of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh for the historic day, which marked Charles' first Trooping event as monarch and Princess Kate's first since becoming the new Colonel of the Irish Guards.

From the moment crowds caught sight of nine-year-old George, eight-year-old Charlotte and their cheeky younger brother Louis, five, all eyes were on them!

The young royals are used to greeting crowds after making appearances with their parents at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year and King Charles' coronation in May 2023. If you thought they couldn't get more adorable, take a look at all the best photos of Prince William and Princess Kate's kids at Trooping the Colour 2023, from mischievous Louis to his sensible siblings…

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte joined Princess Kate, dressed in a green Andrew Gn frock, and Queen Camilla, who looked elegant in a red Fiona Clare Aldridge gown, in the carriage.

Fans got their first glimpse of the young royals' outfits, with Louis twinning with his older brother in a navy jacket and red tie while Charlotte wore a sweet white dress with red detailing.

George and Charlotte were spotted smiling to crowds who lined the streets as they made their way to the Buckingham Palace balcony, while Louis was very well-behaved sitting between his siblings - at first!

Prince Louis was pictured either stifling a laugh or holding in a sneeze, holding his nose with his hand.

Louis was quick to share his thoughts with George and Charlotte, pointing to something in the sky.

Louis squinted in the sunshine, but it looked as though he was cheekily winking at his mum!

The five-year-old clearly needed to get a better look at something during the carriage procession, with cameras capturing his curiosity as he sat up and turned around.

The young royal couldn't hide his delight during the RAF display, raising his hands in the air in celebration - and even George pulled a face!



© Getty Prince William reassures Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

While his dad William was distracted, Louis saluted to the crowds.

Trooping the Colour falls on the third Saturday of June and marks the monarch's official birthday – the King's actual birthday on 14 November.

Historically, official celebrations to mark a sovereign's birthday have often been held in the summer months due to the weather, allowing royal watchers to properly celebrate the occasion. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

Members of the Household division on The Mall before the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

Not only is Saturday a milestone occasion for Charles, but it also marks the first time that the reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II last rode.

After deputising for Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Parade last year, he rode onto Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall as the nation’s head of state. He was joined on horseback by the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of The Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards.

Charles rode on horseback for the first time as monarch at Trooping the Colour

They travelled from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade. Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family then viewed the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Troop their Colour. Following the parade, the royals returned to Buckingham Palace for the March Past and the fly-past.

The King attended his first Trooping the Colour in 1951, aged three, riding in a carriage with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and aunt Princess Margaret, and he rode in the parade as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975.

