Princess Charlotte and great aunt Duchess Sophie share sweet moment during Trooping

Amidst all the pomp and circumstance of Trooping the Colour, the Duchess of Edinburgh shared a very sweet moment with the Princess of Wales' daughter Princess Charlotte that almost went noticed.

After riding in the very first carriage of the procession alongside Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie was spotted watching the parade, which travelled from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before finishing with an impressive Royal Air Force fly-past.

The 58-year-old's husband Prince Edward marked a royal first by riding alongside King Charles on horseback, while her children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, were absent from the celebrations.

© Getty Duchess Sophie and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence at Trooping the Colour

Despite not being joined by her immediate family, Sophie – dressed in an elegant white frock and a dramatic cream headpiece – did manage to have some quality time with Charlotte, who was dressed in a sweet white dress with a red trim. Charlotte looked lost in thought as she stood next to Sophie playing with her hair, which was styled into an intricate plaited updo.

© Getty Sophie later watched the parade with Princess Charlotte

In one candid moment, Charlotte leaned in close to her great aunt for a chat, and Sophie turned her attention to the eight-year-old to join in with the conversation. If only we knew what was said!

Earlier in the day, Charlotte had travelled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, her mother the Princess of Wales and her siblings Prince George, nine, and Prince Louis, five.

© getty The royal family waved at crowds at Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour, which fell on Saturday 17 June, marks King Charles' first birthday parade of his reign.

It also marks the first time the reigning monarch has ridden on horseback at Trooping the Colour since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II took to the saddle. Charles took the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division during the event on Horse Guards Parade.

© Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ride in a horse-drawn carriage with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla

Following the parade, the King was joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-past.

© Getty Prince Louis and Prince George were spotted being cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony

While Charlotte remained very well-behaved throughout the celebrations, her youngest brother was spotted showing off his cheeky personality, turning around and pointing during the carriage procession. George not only suffered an accidental sneeze while in the carriage, but he also left fans in stitches as he joined in with Louis' games and pulled faces on the balcony.

