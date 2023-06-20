Princess Charlotte injured at Trooping the Colour – watch video

The eight-year-old had an accident on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Princess Charlotte joined her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Saturday's Trooping the Colour celebrations, and while all eyes were on her younger brother Prince Louis' cheeky antics, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the young siblings had a little accident while watching the Red Arrows flypast.

A video from the event showed Charlotte, eight, leaning in to talk to her younger brother as they watched the planes overhead. But Louis, five, turned around to speak to their mum, Princess Kate, at the same moment leading them to have an unfortunate accident. See the moment the siblings bump heads in the video below…

Princess Charlotte sustains injury during Trooping the Colour

While Prince Louis didn't seem to feel the impact of the bump, Princess Charlotte was seen rubbing the side of her head a few seconds later, suggesting the clash had hurt her more than she initially let on.

It wasn't the only moment on the balcony that got fans talking; Princess Charlotte's bond with her grandfather, King Charles, was also evident in a sweet exchange.

© Getty Prince William holds Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

As the family prepared for the Red Arrows flypast, Charlotte suddenly turned around and put her hand over her mouth, stifling either a cough or a sneeze. The sudden movement prompted a response from Charles, who kindly stretched out his arm to comfort the eight-year-old as she regained her composure. Charles' arm movement then earned a giggle from the young girl.

The royal children rode with Kate and Queen Camilla during the carriage procession alongside the Horse Guards Parade. Charlotte looked so sweet in her outfit, wearing a traditional white dress with a Peter Pan collar and red embroidery and bow detailing.

© Getty Princes George and Louis with Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been making more appearances at official events lately, including during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the coronation of King Charles, much to the delight of royal fans.