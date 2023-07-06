Fern Britton shares she's awaiting major surgery – details

Fern Britton worried fans in 2022 when she revealed she was 'in pain all the time' during an interview with Woman & Home, but the 65-year-old is set to be relieved from her ailments soon, with major surgery on the horizon to sort out her ailments.

Last year, Fern explained: "I've got arthritis settling in everywhere. My knee is really bad and so is my shoulder. I'm waiting on a list for a surgeon to sort it out. It's very boring when your body starts to be in pain all the time."

Luckily for the former This Morning star, she's set to have the issues addressed sooner rather than later. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, Fern shared: "I've got arthritis in one of my knees and I'm about to have a shoulder replacement.!"

© Good Housekeeping / David Venni Fern Britton began looking after her health in 2022

Despite the issues she's facing, Fern remains upbeat – and her newfound love of exercise could be the reason for her optimistic outlook.

"About a year or so ago, I realised that I wasn't looking after myself – physically or mentally," she told Good Housekeeping.

DID YOU KNOW: Fern Britton's brother is a Hollywood star – and has a major role in Apple TV+'s Hijack

"I wasn't doing exercise, I was eating too much and suddenly, it was like I flipped a switch and I thought, 'No, you've got to look after yourself'.

"So I started doing that, and it's given me a new sort of energy. I do a bit of yoga and I've started doing the Couch to 5k running app. I'm very slow but I just thought, 'It's only three miles, come on!'

© Good Housekeeping / David Venni Fern Britton is awaiting shoulder surgery

"I'm not intending to run a long marathon or beat anybody, but I do enjoy the fitness side of it," she clarified.

Yoga isn't a new passion for Fern, who shared in 2022 that she found online yoga classes over a year ago and has been hooked ever since. She called the virtual sessions "wonderful," and explained they help ease the pain.

The author had a rough ride with her health last year, contracting Covid in July, which left her extremely unwell.

LOOK: Fern Britton wows in denim shorts amid calls for her to return to This Morning

"Day Nurse is a wonderful medicine isn't it?" she said at the time. "Feeling pretty grim with blocked ears, sore throat and achy muscles."

She also battled with a mystery illness in March. At the time she said: "I'm so achy today. No Covid but whole bod in need of a recharge."

Fern also revealed on Instagram she'd had sepsis in 2016, which left her wiped out for several years, health-wise.

Since her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, left This Morning, fans have been crying out for Fern to return to the show, but she shot down the cries when speaking to Good Housekeeping. "My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there, but I feel you should never look back.”

Read the full interview with Fern Britton in the August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping

Read the full interview with Fern Britton in the August 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale 6th July 2023. It is available in all supermarkets and online at MagsDirect.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub