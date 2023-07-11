Fern Britton supported by fans after sharing candid fitness update: 'That actually defeated me'

Fern Britton has shared a candid fitness update and received a huge amount of support from her fans. The TV personality, 65, revealed that she had been training herself to go on runs, but had to cut her run short after setting off too quickly and exhausting herself.

Filming a video of herself on the warm-down walk following her run, she explained: "Okay, well, that’s the first run that actually defeated me because my go-faster trousers took off too fast and I thought, 'I’m fine, absolutely fine,' then after 13 minutes, two minutes to the half-way bell, my brain shouted, 'Stop!' and I stopped and walked for two minutes. Then I picked it up again and carried on until the end. It’s just finished, I’m on the warm-down walk."

She continued: "And it was hard! It is difficult. I won’t wear my go-faster trousers on the next run in a couple of days but I thought I’d share that with you because some of this is very hard. It isn’t really, I just started too fast."

The star was indented with support and liked a comment from a fan that read: "Don't take any notice of some of the criticism. You have been persistent in your goal! You look great, you don't look exhausted - you look like you've been running! I applaud you."

Another person added: "When I did couch to 5k I adopted the tortoise and the hare method… there’s no rush, you get there in the end, you’re doing a fabulous job," while a third person wrote: "But Fern you picked it up again! You are doing amazingly well!! Just love seeing your progress - you should be so chuffed with yourself."

Another fan requested that Fern returns to television instead, adding: "Fern never mind all this running it's back on tv, you need to be daytime tv was worth watching when you were presenting but then if I'm honest. I wouldn't give up the lovely life you have in a beautiful place so only joking about the running, you're an inspiration to the ordinary woman who's not afraid to be seen with no make-up and messy hair."

Fern recently opened up to Good Housekeeping about whether she would ever return to her presenting career, saying: "I don't think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn't work that way. My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there, but I feel you should never look back."

After leaving This Morning in 200, it was claimed she felt "undervalued by ITV" and that she was "living in Phil's shadow". Phillip later revealed that they were no longer on speaking terms, telling Heat magazine: "We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don't really. I see Phil [Fern's then-husband, chef Phil Vickery] when he's in This Morning… But we're not in touch now."