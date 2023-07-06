Fern Britton addresses This Morning return in new interview

The former This Morning host is used to star on the programme…

Fern Britton was a fan favourite when she sat on the This Morning sofa from 1999-2009, and since the recent drama involving Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the TV star has addressed whether she will be returning to the show.

The British presenter - who is Good Housekeeping's August cover star - sat down with the publication and during the candid conversation opened up about making a return to daytime TV.

She said: "I don't think I’d be able to turn the clock back; it wouldn't work that way. My time at This Morning was marvellous and I adored the 10 years I was there, but I feel you should never look back."

The presenter-turned-author co-hosted the ITV daytime show with Phillip and eventually handed in her notice in 2009 after seven years on the show. At the time, it was claimed she felt "undervalued by ITV" and that she was "living in Phil's shadow". Four years after her exit, Phillip revealed that they were no longer on speaking terms, telling Heat magazine: "We were involved in the show and mates at the time, but we don't really. I see Phil [Fern's then-husband, chef Phil Vickery] when he's in This Morning… But we're not in touch now."

© Good Housekeeping / David Venni Fern Britton was a fan favourite on This Morning

In May, it was revealed she had received an "unexpected call" from Eamonn Holmes amid the rumoured rift between Holly and Phillip after his brother Timothy's sexual abuse trial.

"Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely. Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes," Fern tweeted. "I think we have known each other since the 80s when we were babies. Shooting the breeze [heart emojis]."

© Good Housekeeping / David Venni Fern left the show in 2009

She also shared a throwback snap with Eamonn, and added: "Exhibit A [laughing emoji]." One fan was quick to respond, joking: "Holly and Phil's grandparents! [laughing emoji]," to which Fern replied with a series of tears of joy emojis.

Fans clocked onto the apparent dig, with one writing: "Wow I bet that was an interesting call! Would love to have been a fly on the wall x." Another person wrote: "Apparently there's a certain sofa available from July onwards." A third post read: "Bring back Fern to This Morning!" A fourth said: "No guesses needed as to what was the topic of conversation there!"

© ITV/Shutterstock Fern was on This Morning for seven years with Phillip

Since then Phillip has gone on to quit This Morning and it was revealed that he was having a relationship with a younger colleague.

Eamonn reacted to the news and tweeted that, "Ruth and I deceived and lied to. One day I will tell the story. We had no issue with him being gay, only support. What transpired took us for fools. The man told us complete lies and we unfortunately believed him."

