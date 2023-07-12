Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in tiny bikini at luxury 'new home'

Julianne Hough is getting in plenty of rest and relaxation before she returns to LA for work commitments – and she's doing so in the most luxurious way.

The 34-year-old donned her tiniest bikini to enjoy some top-notch pampering at her "new home", Shou Sugi Ban House, a private sanctuary and luxury spa in The Hamptons. Julianne shared a video on Instagram that gave her followers an insight into her getaway – and it looked heavenly! Watch it below.

WATCH: Julianne Hough looks incredible during luxury spa retreat

Not only did the actress and dancer enjoy some hydrotherapy before a detoxifying sauna, but she also swapped her white two-piece for some black shorts and a matching crop top to work up a sweat while practicing aerial yoga.

"Talk about the perfect combination of Holistic & Luxury self care! Shou Sugi Ban House in The Hamptons is next level amazing!" she captioned the video.

"From HydroTherapy to Ariel Yoga, swimming in the pool to eating the most delicious, healthy and creative food I've ever had prepared by the kindest chef and individuals. Thank you for such a memorable experience. I've found my new home in The Hamptons!"

© Instagram Julianne donned a tiny bikini to sweat out toxins in a sauna

Her followers were left almost speechless, with one commenting: "Looks like heaven." A second said: "What a gorgeous spa, thank you for sharing." A third added: "That looks like so much fun."

According to the website, Shou Sugi Ban House is "a space inspired by the principles of wabi-sabi and wellness traditions that value the simple beauty and healing properties found within the natural world."

© Instagram Julianne sampled many of the treatments at her luxury spa retreat

It adds: "As the only comprehensive wellness program in the Hamptons, Shou Sugi Ban House offers an environment that is both tranquil and transcendent, encouraging one to Return to the Simplicity of Self."

Shou Sugi Ban House spans over five acres and is in a gated compound surrounded by trees and lush grasses. It features organic amenities, holistic living, yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, advanced skincare, therapeutic massage and bodywork, hydrotherapy, and a world-class culinary program.

© Instagram Julianne showed off her incredible flexibility

It's going to be an exciting year for Julianne as she will soon relocate back to LA after landing the role of co-host, alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars following Tyra Banks' departure.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host," she told Variety after the announcement was made. "The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

© Instagram Julianne practiced some aerial yoga

She added: "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom, and I can't wait to feel it again – and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season."