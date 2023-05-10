Holly Willoughby's 'terrifying' new ritual sparks reaction from kids

The This Morning star has taken up a new hobby

With her lunar-inspired Wylde Moon project, Holly Willoughby is known to be a believer in wellness practices, and in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter, the This Morning star shared the latest ritual she's added to her wellbeing routine.

"One good habit I've been trying to keep up as part of my 2023 intentions is cold water therapy," she revealed. "So many of you have written to me about the benefits of cold water; whether that be turning your shower cold, filling your bath from the cold tap, joining your local wild water swimming group, jumping in the sea or regular swim sessions in the outdoor, unheated pool at your local leisure centre."

Holly, who fronted Wim Hoff's Freeze The Fear, which saw celebrities including Dianne Buswell and Tamzin Outhwaite take part in cold water challenges, has now embraced the practice too, taking small steps to feel the benefits. Watch Holly in her ice bath below...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby braves the cold to submerge herself in an ice bath

"Up until now I've been managing to turn the shower to cold for the last 30 seconds before I get out, but I've been desperate to intensify that experience by fully submerging myself in an ice-filled bath," Holly shared.

"Having worked with Wim Hoff and witnessed some incredible results firsthand, an ice bath has been on my 'to do' list for some time and I'm proud to say that I finally did it…albeit with the kids all giggling around the tub!

SEE PHOTOS: Brave Holly Willoughby takes the plunge in freezing ice bath

"Terrifying as the prospect is, the euphoric feeling you get when you've done it is unreal. I just need to get out of my head and try to repeat the experience as often as I can. Let me know what you're doing to push your boundaries this week and I'll keep you posted on whether I have the snowballs to keep doing it!"

© Instagram Holly Willoughby's kids were amused by her new hobby

What are the benefits of cold water therapy?

A dip in a freezing body of water does not sound tempting, but the mental and physical health benefits are enough to persuade us to dip a toe in the chilly pool - even Princess Kate has reportedly been trying cold water therapy.

What are the mental health benefits of cold water therapy?

Holly's friend Fearne Cotton spoke openly about how much cold water swimming helps her mental health, writing on Instagram in March 2022: "In the last week, I’ve upped my cold water therapy. I managed to get to the sea at the weekend and then took a dunk in my mate's ice bath yesterday.

"Each time it gets a little easier and each time I’m more aware of the benefits."

She continued: "My anxiety has been sky high this last week so these moments where my brain can only focus on my deep breaths have been necessary."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Cold water swimming made Holly Willoughby feel euphoric

Indeed, independent medical nutritionist Dr. Sarah Brewer, agrees: "Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety and depression."

"Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness," Dr. Brewer continues. "It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Studies support the mental health benefits of cold water therapy too. Research by Swim England for World Mental Health Day found that of those who partake in cold water swimming regularly, 43 per cent said it made them feel happier, 26 per cent felt more motivated to complete daily tasks and 15 per cent said life felt more manageable after cold water therapy.

Ali Phillips, who instructs wild swimming sessions at the Lake District spa Armathwaite Hall explains that cold water therapy gives us a chance to switch off – ideal if you find your mind still whirs during yoga or breathwork sessions.

"Once you're immersed in the cold water you are fully in that experience and forget about everything else," she says. "Although cold water therapy is not prescribed as medicine, people are encouraged to take part if they suffer with mental health issues."

What are the physical health benefits of cold water therapy?

According to Dr. Sarah Brewer, cold water therapy can improve circulation, reduce water retention and even regulate blood pressure, as it improves the responsiveness of blood vessels.

In addition, exposure to cold water can help support our immunity, because it increases the supply of powerful antioxidant glutathione, which is important in our immune response.

Plus it delivers a real energy boost according to Joe Wicks, who takes an ice bath every morning.

How long does cold water therapy take to work?

Ali notes that the benefits of cold water therapy can often be seen straight away, in the calming of the mind. "I know I feel instantly better afterwards," she says. "Just getting into the water immediately makes you feel better and gives you the chance to switch off."

Dr. Sarah Brewer notes that just one to two minutes of cold therapy is enough to leave you feeling good all day, while just 10 to 20 seconds of exposure to the cold starts the burning of fat for heat.

Scroll down for celebrities who love cold water therapy…

David Beckham swears by the health benefits of an ice bath

Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, has his own ice bath in his garden

If ice baths will make us look as good as Nicole Scherzinger, we're game

© Photo: Instagram Fearne Cotton said ice baths help with her anxiety

© Instagram Russell Brand loves ice baths

Into wellness? Listen to HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast, with Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer who opens up about the shocking health scare that made her re-evaluate her life

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.