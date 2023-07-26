Katie Holmes, 44, has seriously amazing abs, her fitness and diet secrets revealed

At 44, Katie Holmes continues to inspire with her incredible physique, recently seen proudly showcasing her well-toned abs whilst out in New York City.

The former Dawson’s Creek star revealed her fitness and diet secrets, giving a sneak peek into the lifestyle choices that keep her in such impressive shape.

Despite her efforts to maintain privacy around her personal life, the mother of one generously shared some tips for maintaining her glowing health and fantastic form.

Speaking to Shape magazine in 2022, Katie admitted: “I exercise four times a week. Variety is key, or I get bored.”

Her fitness routine is an eclectic mix of Spinning, boxing, yoga and the occasional dance class. Emphasizing the importance of a diverse workout, Katie confessed: “I got into boxing a couple of years ago, and now I take classes at Rumble.

Katie's insane abs are thanks to a good fitness and diet regime

“They play great music, and it's so fun. It targets your upper body, which is good because I can forget to do that."

In terms of her diet, Katie prefers a balanced approach, focusing on nourishing her body without obsessing over it. She candidly stated: "If I'm going out to dinner with friends, I enjoy a nice meal. If there's junk food, I have it and then just eat healthier the next day."

Katie looks incredible at 44

This reveals her philosophy of savoring her meals, indulging in occasional treats while ensuring she opts for healthier options most of the time.

Describing her everyday diet, Katie mentioned: "Usually I make a smoothie in the morning with greens and fruit. And I eat a lot of salads and fish. I try not to have too many carbs, like pasta and bread, because they make me so sleepy. But I love food, and I love cooking."

Katie is a mom to Suri Cruise

Despite acknowledging she's not a seasoned cook, she enjoys the process, emphasizing the satisfaction she gains from successfully preparing a good meal.

Even with her busy schedule juggling multiple projects including acting, directing, and her creative hobbies, Katie is mindful of beginning her day on the right note. She told WSJ: "I try to start the week with something creative for myself, like a dance class or maybe I'll paint for a little bit. I've been painting for most of my adult life. I find it to be very soothing in between projects."

Of course, a significant part of Katie's life is her daughter, Suri, 16, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Regarding her motherhood goals, she says: "My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."