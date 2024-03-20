Oprah Winfrey reveals she once 'starved herself for five months' to lose weight

Oprah Winfrey recently delved into her personal struggles with weight, revealing a poignant journey of highs and lows that many can relate to.

At the age of 70, Oprah shared her experiences on An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, focusing on her intense battle with weight loss and the stigma surrounding obesity.

In a candid revelation, Oprah recounted a significant moment from 1988, a time when she publicly celebrated losing 67 pounds through a liquid diet.

However, the triumph was short-lived; she began regaining the weight almost immediately after her televised victory.

© Getty Oprah has lost over 40lbs on Ozempic

"In an effort to combat all the shame, I starved myself for nearly five months and then wheeled out that wagon of fat that the internet will never forget," Oprah expressed.

Reflecting on this period, she described it as one of her life's "biggest ego trips," a learning experience that shaped her understanding of weight loss and self-acceptance.

© Kevin Winter Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage

Decades later, Oprah's journey has evolved to include a nuanced discussion about weight loss medications and the complex nature of obesity.

In her special, she openly discussed the transformative effect of weight loss drugs on her life, stating they allowed her to stop "constantly thinking about what the next meal is going to be."

© Getty Images Oprah was a spokesperson for WW (formerly Weight Watchers)

This admission came amidst a backdrop of criticism from some viewers who accused her of promoting pharmaceutical solutions over natural weight management strategies.

Oprah's involvement with Weight Watchers, a company she had been promoting for nine years, ended shortly before the special aired, citing a potential conflict of interest due to the show's focus on weight loss drugs.

Despite the controversy, Oprah's message was clear: she aimed to shift the narrative from shame and blame to understanding and empathy, advocating for a comprehensive view of obesity as a disease rather than a personal failing.

© Getty Images Oprah in 1978

"All these years, I thought all of the people who never had to diet were just using their willpower and they were for some reason stronger than me. But now I realize y'all weren't even thinking about the food," she shared.

Oprah's transparency about using weight loss medication as a "tool" in her broader health and wellness strategy, which includes regular exercise and mindful eating, underscores her commitment to addressing the issue from a holistic perspective.

Her journey is not just about shedding pounds but about achieving a healthier, more balanced life.

The special also featured discussions with healthcare professionals and leaders from pharmaceutical companies, providing a platform for a broader conversation about weight management and the medical community's role in supporting individuals dealing with obesity.

