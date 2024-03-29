Amanda Bynes reveals she 'gained over 20lbs from being depressed’

Amanda BynesAmanda Bynes has recently shared an intimate glimpse into her health and wellness journey with her followers.

At 37, the former teen star opened up on her Instagram Stories about her recent struggles with depression and weight gain, candidly revealing her determination to achieve a healthier state of being.

"I've gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed," she disclosed. Emphasizing her newfound resilience, she added, "I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do the opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean." Amanda's goal is to return to her previous weight of 110lbs from her current 162lbs.

The actress, standing at five-foot-seven, has faced challenges with body image in the past, including a period where she turned to the prescription drug Adderall for weight management.

© Instagram Amanda Bynes admitted she had gained weight over her depression

In a 2015 interview with Paper, Amanda shared her experience of being influenced by media portrayals of Adderall as a weight loss solution and subsequently obtaining a prescription under false pretenses. At the time of that interview, Amanda had achieved four years of sobriety. “I definitely abused Adderall,” she admitted.

Amanda's recent transparency about her weight comes amidst reports that she and her parents were approached to participate in the documentary Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which explores the underbelly of children’s television in the '90s.

© MEGA Amanda Bynes in Beverly Hills, California

TMZ reported that Amanda, who experienced overnight fame on Nickelodeon's All That and later on The Amanda Show, declined to contribute, feeling she didn't have meaningful insights to offer.

Despite Amanda's absence from the documentary, her significant impact on Nickelodeon and her subsequent career in teen romantic comedies remain undisputed.

© Frank Trapper Amanda Bynes, 2000

Her journey has not been without its trials; Amanda has navigated through personal challenges, including a nine-year conservatorship which her parents initiated in 2013 out of concern for her well-being.

They feared for her safety and the potential harm she might cause to herself or others without proper medical and financial oversight. By 2022, the conservatorship concluded, marking a new chapter in Amanda’s life.

