Madonna, 64, dances inside lavish bathroom to celebrate recovery and an awe-inspiring milestone

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star!"

She's getting back into the groove! An on-the-mend Madonna took to Instagram on Thursday, July 27 to shake her thing — and celebrate a monumental milestone. In a celebratory new video shot inside a spacious bathroom, the pop legend, 64, wears shades, a sheer black top and baggy pants, as she shakes her hips, struts, and lip-syncs to "Lucky Star" — one of her earliest hits, off her debut album Madonna, which was released 40 years ago today. The rest, as they say, is herstory.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!" Madonna's caption reads. "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album."

It was just over a month ago that Madonna was admitted to an ICU after suffering what her manager Guy Oseary called a "serious bacterial infection." She's been recovering at her $32 million home on NYC's Upper East Side, whose lavish bathroom interior is most likely seen here. The medical emergency has forced the postponement of her Celebration World Tour, itself meant to fete the Material Girl's 40 years as a recording artist, performer, and all-around icon.

No official updates have been announced regarding reschedule concert dates, although, in her very post since the ordeal, Madonna noted "the current plan is to reschedule the North American dates and to begin in October in Europe." Wenever the Celebration tour kicks off — it would be Madonna's 12th trek since the Virgin Tour of 1985 — as it stands now, the Grammy winner holds the record for the most number of tickets sold by a female artist: 11,672,443.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna said in her first post-hospitalization statement. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

During her recovery at home, Madonna has reportedly been surrounded by friends and family, especially her six kids Lourdes 26, Rocco 22, David 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.

Released on July 27, 1983, Madonna's eponymous album featured such now-classic hits as including 'Lucky Star,' 'Everybody,' 'Holiday,' 'Borderline,' and 'Burning Up'. She'd arrived in NYC just five years earlier, in 1978, having dropped out of the University of Michigan on a dance scholarship, with a vague idea about becoming an artist. "It was the first time I'd ever taken a plane, the first time I'd ever gotten a taxi cab. I came here with $35 in my pocket. It was the bravest thing I'd ever done," she later recalled. Madonna was the first of 14 studio albums the superstar would record over the next four decades (her most recent, Madame X, dropped in 2019). The Guiness Book of World Records cites her as the world's bestselling female artist, with more than 300 million records sold.