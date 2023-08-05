Gogglebox's Ellie Warner 'crying' after intense pain sends her to hospital

Ellie Turner has revealed she was recently forced to go to A&E after experiencing "so much pain" when an abscess in her breast burst.

The Gogglebox star took to Instagram on Friday evening to share a lengthy post in which she detailed her breastfeeding journey with her son, Ezra. Ellie explained that she was sharing the "scary" details of what happened to her to "encourage or empower" others.

Ellie explained that Ezra was born with tongue tie and when he was three weeks old, she sought private treatment for him because he "was experiencing a lot of wind, and I felt he had a shallow latch." However, the new mum was dealing with her own health issues as she said a blocked duct had turned into mastitis which eventually became an abscess.

What is mastitis? Mastitis is most common in breastfeeding women. The NHS defines mastitis as your breast becoming "swollen, hot and painful". It does not typically need medical treatment. Symptoms of mastitis include: A swollen breast area that can feel hot and painful to touch

A breast lump or a hard area on your breast

A burning pain in your breast – this may only occur while breastfeeding

Nipple discharge

Flu-like symptoms may occur in some cases Remedies for mastitis include: Continuing to breastfeed your baby as normal if possible

Applying a cold compress or a cloth soaked in warm water to alleviate pain and encourage milk flow

Resting and drinking fluids

You may wish to take painkillers to reduce pain or a high temperature

Seeking advice from your midwife or health visitor

"By this point I'd developed a blocked duct and tried various methods to clear it but nothing worked," she said. "Eventually it turned into mastitis. I went to the GP who prescribed antibiotics but after 10 days, it turned into an abscess. It was a bit tender, but not too painful, and I didn't have a fever, so I carried on as normal.

© Instagram Ellie Warner shares her son with partner Nat Eddleston

"The morning that the abscess burst, I was in so much pain that I was crying. I was scared to feed off the affected boob and couldn't get seen by my own GP. I managed to get an appointment at the out-of-hours GP, who told me to go to A&E. I was beside myself and in a lot of pain, but the consultant in A&E was kind and referred me to the breast clinic the next day.

"I didn't want this to be the end of my breastfeeding journey, as I wasn't ready to stop. I was proud of what I'd achieved so far." Ellie said that she was advised to keep on breastfeeding Ezra before a second visit to the hospital resulted in her having the abscess aspirated.

© Instagram Ellie shared her scary hospital visit on Instagram

"The pain went away almost immediately. The relief was immense… after some different antibiotics and a few weeks, the abscess was much better, and I am still exclusively breastfeeding Ezra."

Captioning her post, which included photos of her and her son, Ellie penned: "Feel a bit of a tit sharing my breast feeding journey, but even if it helps to encourage or empower one person then it's worth it!"

© Instagram Gogglebox star Ellie Warner revealed she was suffering from mastitis while breastfeeding baby Ezra

Ellie announced the arrival of her son – whom she shares with partner Nat Eddleston – during an episode of Gogglebox in June. The TV star introduced her adorable baby boy while sitting on her famous couch before handing him over to her sister, Izzi, for a cuddle.

Ellie later took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo and reveal her son's sweet moniker. "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son," she wrote alongside a photo of Ezra sleeping in a basket while covered with a yellow blanket.

© Instagram Ellie with her sister Izzi and baby Ezra

Ellie used Gogglebox to share updates about her pregnancy journey, and it is where she first revealed that she was expecting during an episode at the beginning of December last year. Showing her sister a photo of the ultrasound scan, the TV star said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien".

In March, she also revealed that she was expecting a baby boy while discussing her impending arrival during filming. The hairdresser and her sister were joined by Izzi's children, Bessie and Bobby, and she asked her nephew: "Are you happy that you're going to have a boy cousin, Bobby?"