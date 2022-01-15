Maria Menounos still in 'shock and disbelief' as she shares painful update This is so emotional

Maria Menounos opened up to fans with a truly emotional message on Instagram which left some of her followers in tears.

The TV and radio personality said she was both shocked and saddened in an emotional moment.

MORE: Maria Menounos pays touching tribute as she marks agonizing milestone

Taking to Instagram this week, Maria posted a photo of herself lying on her bed and hugging her beloved dog.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Maria Menounos shares touching video about dealing with the loss of a loved one

In her lengthy caption, she opened up about her feelings and the tragic loss of her beloved mother, Litsa.

"Woke up happy and ready for the day," she wrote. "Ended up in the fetal position with Max bawling about my mom. I had to approve a video and saw a photo of my mom with her little beanie, looking tired and weak and it just hit me like a ton of bricks.

MORE: Maria Menounos shares emotional update as she reflects on life

MORE: Maria Menounos undergoes major transformation and fans can't believe it

"There’s still so much pain and shock and disbelief there."

Maria's mom died of brain cancer last year and the star has been struggling to cope with her passing.

Maria was feeling down about the loss of her mother

Fortunately, she says she has the support of her husband, Kevin Undergaro, and her pets to guide her through the pain.

MORE: Maria Menounos and Michael Strahan have sweetest online exhange

MORE: Maria Menounos' latest bikini selfie might be her most stunning yet

"Thank god for Max, Whinnie and Kev," Maria continued. "Kev came in and held my head and heart tight. He let me cry it out. Didn't try to stop me which is important. Our urge is always to say "don't cry," but sometimes we just need to let it out.

Maria and her father are still struggling with the loss of Litsa

"Wanna know what got me out of it and smiling? Swipe to see the next photo. This photo, when Kev showed it to me, made me crack up laughing. Dogs are heaven sent. Who could cry after seeing this?!!! Thank you god for dogs. Well, Max especially."

The radio and TV personality has had an incredibly tough time over the past few years, as two years after her mom was diagnosed with the disease, Maria herself had a brain tumour removed.

While Maria has made a full recovery, her mother battled for five years with cancer before finally succumbing to the disease.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.