Shakira shows off insane flexibility in new photos ahead of emotional honor

Shakira fans can't wait for her big moment on September 12, when she will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

And it seems like the singer, 46, can't wait either, since she's already in the middle of prep for her big Video Vanguard medley on the night, where she will most likely break out some of her biggest hits, from "Hips Don't Lie" to "She Wolf."

Shakira took to Instagram to leave fans truly stunned with a few glimpses from her choreography rehearsals, contorting her body into a series of insane shapes.

VIDEO: Shakira displays impressive surfing skills in "Don't Wait Up" music video

For her practice session, she put comfort first, dressing in a pair of leggings and loose tee, while also wearing a pair of knee pads, and heeled sock boots to practice performing in heels.

She posed to her fans the question: "Guess which song this pose is from? Can't wait for Tuesday!" and her comments section was set alight with excitement for her big night.

The official VMAs handle left a comment which read: "Literally counting the minutes!!!!" while a fan enthusiastically commented: "THE SHE WOLF IS BACKKKK," and another gushed: "Mother, you're feeding us so much this year." A third also added: "Shakira, I can't wait to see you perform again."

The Colombian superstar is the 36th act to receive the coveted VMAs honor since its inception in 1984, joining the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Britney Spears, and her co-Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Jennifer Lopez.

The prize was most recently awarded to Nicki Minaj in 2022, with the rapper also hosting the ceremony that year. Nicki will host this year's MTV VMAs as well.

Bruce Gilmer, Paramount's president of music, music talent, programming and events and Paramount+'s chief content officer for music, said in a press statement: "Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess.

© Getty Images Shakira is being honored for her nearly two decades of influence in music and music videos

"She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level."

Shakira's medley will mark her first performance at the VMAs in 17 years, after she presented her global smash "Hips Don't Lie" alongside Wyclef Jean at the 2006 ceremony.

The singer also makes history as the first ever South American artist to be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, and the second female Latina artist after JLo's win in 2018.

The "Loca" singer has previously taken home four Moon Person trophies and is up for four more this year, including Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift leads all nominees this time around with eight.

© Getty Images Shakira will perform on the VMAs stage for the first time since 2006

The other artists with multiple leading noms this year are SZA with six; Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith with five; and BLACKPINK and this year's Global Icon honoree Diddy with three.

