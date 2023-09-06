Madonna sparks fan concern with latest photos for rescheduled comeback tour

After a medical emergency postponed dates by three months, the "Vogue" singer is set to embark on The Celebration Tour this October

Madonna is returning to the spotlight once again in a little over a month when she kicks off her victory lap around the world, The Celebration Tour.

In light of a recent hospitalization, the singer, 65, postponed the start of her tour to October from its original July beginning, although it looks like prep is underway in earnest.

Madonna took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsal for what looks to be an epic show, captioning them: "Rehearsal photo dump."

She is seen sporting a lace semi-sheer corset and gloves for one of her numbers and standing atop a chair in a black dress for another, reminiscent of her 2012 Super Bowl Halftime Show outfit.

The "I'll Remember" singer also included a sweet moment from her team, who adorned her dressing room with a hanging sign that read "We missed you so much."

In a pair of the last shots, she provided a glimpse of a bandaged knee, resting on her chair while her team tended to her strain, which was being iced.

© Instagram Madonna's team tends to her knee while rehearsing for her comeback tour

While it looked to be a largely precautionary measure, brought about by the stress of onstage exertion, fans still took to the comments section of her post to express their concern, especially given her recent health troubles.

"Oh noooo. Your knee. I would say rest up, but I'm coming to the show in October in London, so I'll just say, don't over do it!" one wrote, while another added: "Wishing you a safe and healthy next few weeks of rehearsal," and a third commented: "Finally enough love doing what you love, but take care cause you're more important than a tour. We love ya Madonna."

Fans will remember that problems with her knee led to the cancellation and delay of several dates on her Madame X theater tour back in 2019 and early 2020.

VIDEO: Madonna sneak glimpse of world tour

The Celebration Tour was originally slated to begin on July 15 in Vancouver, but was postponed in light of Madonna's serious bacterial infection in June.

As a result, the opening shows in North America were pushed forward and the tour will finally kick off on October 14 with the European leg, starting with four shows in London.

Madonna will then return to North America on December 13 with three scheduled shows in New York City, powering through that leg till April 24 in the new year, which is when the tour is slated to end.

© Instagram The tour will be Madonna's first return to the world stage, not long after her 65th birthday

She announced The Celebration Tour with a social media cleanse this January, her first retrospective tour and her first tour since the Madame X Tour.

As a commemoration of her four decades in music, starting with 1983's self-titled debut, the announcement on her website reads: "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

She herself added: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

