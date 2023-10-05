Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer shares emotional message about 'whirlwind life' amid his dementia

Bruce Willis' family are gathering around him amid his dementia battle and on Wednesday, one of his five daughter's Rumer Willis took to Instagram to share a very personal message during her 'whirlwind' experience, speaking about 'savoring every moment'.

The mother-of-one welcomed her first child, daughter Louetta, in April and at the time she shared a heartfelt message that read: "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, you are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th, you are more than we ever dreamed of."

In the recent update, the doting mom shared a montage of clips which included feeding the little one and enjoying bathtime with her.

Alongside the wholesome video, she penned: "In the whirlwind of life, it’s crucial to hit the brakes and savor every moment with our children. Time is the most precious gift we can give them.

"As we slow down and soak in these fleeting moments, let’s also be mindful of the world we’re shaping for them. It’s not just about the joy of watching them grow; it’s about ensuring they have a world worth growing up in.

The star has been diagnosed with a type of dementia

"Every time [we] select eco-conscious options, we’re not just caring for our children,; we’re caring for their future home. Let’s cherish these precious moments and be conscious stewards of the planet, so that they can enjoy a world as beautiful as our love for them."

On Tuesday, it was Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis who took to Instagram to share a personal message. She posted an emotional plea to her followers amid her actor husband's illness.

© Theo Wargo Bruce has been supported by his wife Emma

After thanking her followers for helping her in her quest to raise awareness for FTD, Emma went on to explain why she is so determined to help people learn more about the illness.

"At the end of the day, what I would love to see is a cure, a treatment for this disease. If we don't raise our voices they're going to run right past it," she said, before adding that she is annoyed with how FTD is grouped together with other illnesses.

© Photo: Getty Images Bruce shares daughter Rumer with ex Demi Moore

"Now I'm annoyed," she began. "When doctors of media talk about dementia, they say, 'Alzheimer's and other dementia,' FTD is the 'other dementia' and let me tell you something about that disease. It is real, it is out there and it will bring you to your knees.

"I think it is a disservice and absolutely disrespectful for these 'other dementias' to be put in that category. I think it's really important for us to know what these diseases are and call it what it is because that is where the confusion lies.

"When people think of dementia, they automatically think of Alzheimer's, so I do not want to see FTD swept under the rug."